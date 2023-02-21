Minority- and women-owned businesses can receive help certifying or re-certifying as historically underutilized businesses (HUB) in the state of North Carolina through web-based training that will be available online Monday from 10 to 11 a.m, Winston-Salem officials said.

The training will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions during the presentation. Interested business owners should register through the Eventbrite link at CityofWS.org/MWBE.

Certification with the state HUB office provides businesses with greater exposure to business opportunities in state procurement and contracting. All HUB-certified businesses are listed in the Vendor Link system, which is widely used by state agencies, schools, local governments and institutions to locate historically underutilized businesses for goods, services and construction. HUB Certification is free and valid for four years.

Additionally, firms must be HUB-certified in order to count toward the minority- and women-owned business commitment for each city of Winston-Salem project at the time that a proposal is submitted.