Wednesday marks the most COVID-19 cases ever reported for a single day in Forsyth. 4 more deaths recorded.

Forsyth County has reached a record high number of new COVID-19 cases, with 1,186 reported Wednesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth for a total of 637 since the pandemic began.
Previously, Forsyth's highest number of cases reported in a single day was 939, reported Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, the state hit a record high of 4,098 COVID-19 related hospitalizations amid the continuing surge in the omicron variant.
The statewide hospitalization total jumped 107 from Tuesday and exceeded the previous high of 3,991 reported Jan. 13, 2021.
The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased for 16 consecutive days. Of the latest total, 450 patients are on ventilators, including 114 in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.
Hospitals in the 17-county region reported a combined 1,037 COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, up 51 from the previous report.
There were 94 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 24 in the Triad region.
Statewide, 25,445 new cases were listed in Wednesday’s report, up from 17,705 reported Tuesday.
Testing delays
DHHS said Wednesday that record numbers of people getting COVID-19 tests statewide are contributing to delays of multiple days in getting results back from its 12 testing companies, including StarMed Healthcare in Forsyth.
More than 564,000 tests were conducted statewide last week, compared with 314,802 the first full week of December.
The average test turn-around time is 1.6 days over the past month, DHHS says.
But the agency said in a recent statement that testing demand "has strained the already tight testing supply nationally and across the state."
"Additionally, testing sites are experiencing illness-related staffing shortages across the country and throughout the state. DHHS continues to work to address staffing shortages, as well as distribute and secure additional tests from manufacturers to help with these strains.
Tuesday, StarMed chief executive Michael Estramonte released an open letter addressing the delayed test results that numbered more than 8,000 as of Jan. 6.
"Due to this unprecedented volume, with a goal of meeting demand and staying ahead of the surge, our company contracted with an outside resource lab, Premier Medical of Greenville, S.C., to process additional COVID-19 PCR tests collected at our various testing sites across the state," Estramonte wrote.
"However, Premier Medical experienced an increase in testing needs from all its service locations, including the S.C. Department of Health, and fell behind in providing test results due to multiple unforeseen circumstances.
"Unfortunately, this delay was not immediately communicated to StarMed."
Estramonte wrote that StarMed "has been actively working with Premier to finalize the remaining outstanding test results."
"In the meantime, StarMed will be reaching out directly to patients who were impacted by Premier’s backlog and is offering re-tests with StarMed’s internal lab."
StarMed said its call center was overwhelmed with more than 2,500 phone calls per day.
"StarMed is upgrading our system and hiring additional staff to handle the increased call center demand due to these delays," Estramonte said.
DHHS recommends anyone seeking testing go to ncdhhs.gov/gettested to find test sites or request. at-home testing kits.
DHHS said it is partnering with Labcorp to provide at-home collection kits at no-cost through the COVID-19 test home collection kit program. Go to ondemand.labcorp.com/nc for more information.
The program is available to all North Carolinians statewide, with tests delivered to homes. Parents and guardians are required to place the order for anyone 5 to 17 years old.
Long-term care facilities
DHHS reported the number of active COVID-19 clusters at Forsyth nursing homes increased by five to 30 as of noon Wednesday.
The county had 13 clusters in the Dec. 21 report, the last before the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
DHHS reports that, as a result of the active clusters, 200 staff members and 119 residents at long-term care centers in Forsyth have tested positive for the virus, and four have died.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
A facility must be at least 28 days removed from its last new case to be taken off the list of clusters.
The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which has 40 staff members — up from 28 in the previous report — and 14 residents — up one — with who tested positive.
The other large COVID-19 clusters include The Ivy at Clemmons with 19 residents, including one death, and 17 staff; Brighten Gardens of Winston-Salem with 23 residents and nine staff; Danby House, with 25 residents and five staff; Salemtowne with 19 staff; Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with seven staff and six residents, including two deaths; and The Oaks with 12 staff and one resident.
A cluster at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc.has 23 staff members and three residents.
"The state members working in the nursing homes … they pick it up in the community and bring it into a cocooned nursing home," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
"They have to be very vigilant about not coming to work sick, to participate in the testing program that the nursing homes have, and getting boosted."
There are nine inmates at Forsyth County Detention Center listed as infected in the latest state report.
Among jails and detention centers, the highest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad are at the Surry County jail, with 91 inmates and 11 staff listed as infected.
Forsyth update
Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 69,212 cases and 637 related deaths.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 33.1% as of Wednesday, while the statewide rate was 30.9%.
The vast majority of new cases during the current COVID-19 wave are the omicron variant, according to local and state public-health officials.
With Wednesday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 194.3 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Both Forsyth Health Director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported, in part because most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care.
Statewide update
North Carolina has recorded 1.93 million cases and 19,763 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The death total is up 57 from Tuesday.
Since early July, the vast majority of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
State and local health care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather, leading people to spend more time indoors.
On Monday, the Triad’s three largest health care system leaders warned that their hospitals are at a critical stage in how effectively patients can be treated as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads.
The chief executives of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant asked people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urged the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
On Wednesday, the systems were part of a similar N.C. Healthcare Association statewide appeal involving executives from all 115 hospitals in the state.
“The new year has certainly brought new challenges just when we think (COVID) is going away,” Baptist chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag said Monday.
Freischlag warned that if the public doesn’t assist with tamping down community spread, “we may continue for an extra few months with the same type of scenario” in terms of cases and hospitalizations.
“We’re waiting to see whether or not people actually pay attention and are able to go back to the constraints we need you to do — even though we don’t like them and you don’t like them — to make it happen.”
