Wednesday marks the most COVID-19 cases ever reported for a single day in Forsyth. 4 more deaths recorded.

The program is available to all North Carolinians statewide, with tests delivered to homes. Parents and guardians are required to place the order for anyone 5 to 17 years old.

Long-term care facilities

DHHS reported the number of active COVID-19 clusters at Forsyth nursing homes increased by five to 30 as of noon Wednesday.

The county had 13 clusters in the Dec. 21 report, the last before the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

DHHS reports that, as a result of the active clusters, 200 staff members and 119 residents at long-term care centers in Forsyth have tested positive for the virus, and four have died.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.

A facility must be at least 28 days removed from its last new case to be taken off the list of clusters.

The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which has 40 staff members — up from 28 in the previous report — and 14 residents — up one — with who tested positive.