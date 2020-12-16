Wednesday's freezing rain results in light ice accumulation in the Triad. Roads could be slick Thursday.

The freezing rain and sleet Wednesday in the Triad and throughout Northwest North Carolina resulted in light ice accumulation, power outages and fewer than 50 weather related traffic crashes, authorities said.
Due to the potential for hazardous travel conditions, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, the school district said in a statement.
All classes, both in person and remote, will start two hours later than the normal time, the school system said.
Wednesday's fatal vehicle crash Interstate 40 near Union Cross Road in Forsyth County was unrelated to the weather conditions, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
The temperature hovered around 32 degrees most of Wednesday morning but reached into the mid-30s later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. The precipitation fell as freezing rain in Forsyth and Guilford counties and from the foothills to the mountainous counties, the weather service said.
The freezing rain eventually switched over to rain as the temperatures increased, said Andrew Kren, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. The rain was expected to end by Wednesday night.
"It's been mostly a freezing rain and sleet event," said Vance Joyner, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
One-tenth of an inch of ice was reported on trees in western Forsyth County near Pfafftown, the weather service said.
Light freezing rain was reported near Kernersville and on Salem Parkway near Winston-Salem, the weather service said.
Support Local Journalism
Freezing rain ranging from one-tenth of an inch to eight-tenths of an inch was reported in Ashe and Watauga counties.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Duke Energy reported power outages to 193 of its customers in Forsyth, Guilford, Surry and Wilkes counties, according to the company's website.
At the same time, Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp. reported that 211 of its customers in Alleghany County were without power on Wednesday, according to its website.
As the freezing rain and sleet fell Wednesday, 48 weather-related traffic crashes occurred in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Yadkin, Rowan, Wilkes, Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties, said two spokesmen for the N.C. Highway Patrol. No significant injuries were reported.
City- and state-maintained roads and highways will be passable Thursday, but there could be wet spots with patches of ice, city and state transportation officials said.
When temperatures drop below freezing Wednesday night in Forsyth County, local roads and highways could become hazardous Thursday, said David Houk, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather in State College, Pa.
Untreated secondary roads, sidewalks, and driveways laden with water will be icy, Houk said.
Wednesday's icy conditions forced school systems in Ashe, Surry, Wilkes, and Stokes counties as well as schools in Elkin, Mount Airy, Thomasville and Lexington to provide remote instruction for all of their students, according to those school districts' websites.
Davidson County Schools provides remote instruction on Wednesdays, a measure that coincided with Wednesday's freezing rain in the Triad, a school official said.
Wednesday's chilly and wet weather in central and northwestern North Carolina was part of a storm, the weather service said, that was "set to bring an overabundance of hazards from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast," including freezing rain and ice in the mid-Atlantic, heavy snow in the New York City area and southern New England, strong winds and coastal flooding, and possibly even severe thunderstorms and some tornadoes in North Carolina's Outer Banks.
The heaviest snowfall was expected in central Pennsylvania, the weather service said, but some areas from West Virginia to Maine could get a foot of snow — for some, more than they saw all last winter. In New York City, officials braced for the biggest storm in about three years.
336-727-7299
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.