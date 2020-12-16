Wednesday's freezing rain results in light ice accumulation in the Triad. Roads could be slick Thursday.

Untreated secondary roads, sidewalks, and driveways laden with water will be icy, Houk said.

Wednesday's icy conditions forced school systems in Ashe, Surry, Wilkes, and Stokes counties as well as schools in Elkin, Mount Airy, Thomasville and Lexington to provide remote instruction for all of their students, according to those school districts' websites.

Davidson County Schools provides remote instruction on Wednesdays, a measure that coincided with Wednesday's freezing rain in the Triad, a school official said.

Wednesday's chilly and wet weather in central and northwestern North Carolina was part of a storm, the weather service said, that was "set to bring an overabundance of hazards from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast," including freezing rain and ice in the mid-Atlantic, heavy snow in the New York City area and southern New England, strong winds and coastal flooding, and possibly even severe thunderstorms and some tornadoes in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The heaviest snowfall was expected in central Pennsylvania, the weather service said, but some areas from West Virginia to Maine could get a foot of snow — for some, more than they saw all last winter. In New York City, officials braced for the biggest storm in about three years.

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ The Associated Press contributed to this story.

