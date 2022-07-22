 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Weekend I-40 lane closures needed for Winston-Salem beltway

  • 0

The left lane of a stretch of Interstate 40 eastbound may be closed over much of the weekend as contract crews work on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

The lane closure will be from the I-74 exit (the former U.S. 311 exit) to west of the Union Cross Road exit on eastbound I-40.

Crews will be working on a project to temporarily widen the inside shoulder of the freeway. State transportation officials are asking drivers to anticipate the work and be mindful of crews working close to the travel lanes.

The closure began Friday night, and the lane should be open again by 5 a.m. Monday.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert