Weekend I-40 lane closures needed for Winston-Salem beltway

The left lane of a stretch of Interstate 40 eastbound may be closed over much of the weekend as contract crews work on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

The lane closure will be from the I-74 exit (the former U.S. 311 exit) to west of the Union Cross Road exit on eastbound I-40.

Crews will be working on a project to temporarily widen the inside shoulder of the freeway. State transportation officials are asking drivers to anticipate the work and be mindful of crews working close to the travel lanes.

The closure began Friday night, and the lane should be open again by 5 a.m. Monday.

