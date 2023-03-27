Two people received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in weekend shootings, Winston-Salem police said, and there were two cases of discharging firearms in which no one was injured.

Police said a man accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was seated in a car on Sunday morning, reports show.

Police said they were called out to the 100 block of Weatherwood Court about 6:44 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. Police said their investigation showed Carlos Perez Olmedo shot himself in the leg while he was seated in a car. Police said Olmedo's injuries were not life-threatening.

On Saturday, a juvenile was taken into custody in the shooting of Paul Moses, who was found with a gunshot wound to the thigh around 5:15 p.m. inside his house in the 700 block of West 26th Street.

Police said their investigation showed that the juvenile who shot Moses fled the house but was located a short time later in the 7800 block of North Point Boulevard. Moses was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the juvenile was placed in custody on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1100 block of East Clemmonsville Road on a report of gunshots, and on arrival found a large crowd — some 30 to 40 people — at the scene of a disturbance. Police said they were told that a man named Esteban Bernal had gotten into a fight with a female and had fired a gun into the ground.

Police said they were told different accounts, but one story was that Bernal had a gun and had barricaded himself inside a house. When police searched the house they found no sign of Bernal. A warrant was issued for Bernal's arrest on a charge of discharging a firearm inside the city.

Police said there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area until it was determined that Bernal was not at the location. No one was injured and there was no property damage.

Then at 10:33 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3300 block of Heitman Drive on a reported shooting.

Police said their investigation showed a gun was fired into the ground, but that there were no injuries or property damage.

In all the cases, police said anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.