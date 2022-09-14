Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to trend slightly down in Forsyth

The latest COVID-19 weekly case count continued on a slightly downward trend in Forsyth County with an additional death report, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 871 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

The case count for the week that ended Sept. 10 was 894, down from a revised 929 in the previous DHHS report.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.8%, or 141, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

By comparison, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth during April had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 112,094 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

For 10 consecutive weeks — and in 13 of the past 15 weeks — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth COVID-19 community levels as high.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased by three to 17 in the latest DHHS update.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks rose by seven to 213, while infected residents declined by 16 to 182.

DHHS declared outbreaks over at: Accordius Health at Winston, with 30 resident cases, including two deaths, and 11 staff; at Trinity Elms with 29 residents and nine staff; and at Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with 14 residents, including one death, and 12 staff.

There have been at least four long-term care residents who have died since early April from a COVID-19 related illness.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with cases among 106 staff members (up eight since previous report) and 26 residents (up one).

Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, newly listed with 28 residents and seven staff.

Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, newly listed with 19 residents and 10 staff.

Salemtowne, with cases among 15 residents (up one) and 13 staff (unchanged).

The Oaks, with cases among 19 residents (up one) and 10 staff (up two).

Trinity Glen, with cases among 22 staff (up three) and five residents (unchanged).

The Atrium/The Respite Center, with cases among 22 residents and one staff (both unchanged).

The Citadel at Winston-Salem, with cases among 13 staff (up two) and 10 residents (up five).

Trinity Elms, listed with a new outbreak with 18 staff.

DHHS also declared outbreaks at health-care facilities on North Trade Street in Winston Salem with 13 residents and two staff; and on East Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem with six residents.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 37 inmates and three staff, both unchanged from the previous report, and remains the third largest jail or detention center outbreak in the state.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 19,618, down 4.7% from a revised 20,597 in the previous report.

It is the seventh consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 3,227, or 16.4%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.16 million.

There were 29 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for a total of 26,414 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,100, up 98 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,093 last week, up from 996 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 249 COVID-19 patients, up 30 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 79.6% of new cases from the period of Aug. 21 to Sept. 3, while BA.4.6 was at 14.5%.

Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said recently that BA.5 is not likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted.

However, he cautioned that “unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and, sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19.”

DHHS reported 12.5 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 19.3 million and 18.5 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.