Weekly COVID-19 cases on rise again in Forsyth; no additional related deaths

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County were on the upswing again last week, but with no additional related deaths, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

Forsyth was reported with 886 cases for the week that ended June 25, up 11.9% from a revised 794 in the previous report.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

Forsyth is at 100,997 cases for the pandemic. Of the 886 new reported cases, DHHS said 116 represented people who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 related death total remained at 836 since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

As of Friday, Forsyth is designated as a county with medium COVID-19 levels by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Forsyth had been at the high level of COVID-19 for three weeks before the latest CDC update.

With the shift from high to medium, the CDC lifts its recommendation that residents wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

On June 6, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said city residents are being advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties are the only Triad and Northwest N.C. counties at the top level. Alleghany and Stokes counties also were downgraded from high to medium.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. — Alamance, Ashe, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Watauga and Wilkes — are now at the low level. Guilford was in the high category last week.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test. People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks increased from 19 to 22 in the latest DHHS update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

As was the case in the previous DHHS report, most of the new outbreaks currently involve fewer than seven residents and/or staff members.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks increased by 15 to 213, and infected residents rose by 16 to 161.

There have been no reported COVID deaths related to residents and staff in Forsyth long-term care centers.

Outbreaks of more than 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 59 staff members (up one from last week) and 49 residents infected (up one).

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 71 staff (up two) and nine residents (unchanged).

* Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, unchanged with 18 residents and seven staff.

* Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, unchanged with 14 residents and four staff.

* Clemmons Village 1, with 14 residents and one staff.

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 14 staff (up two) and 13 residents (up one), and at Forsyth County Jail with 12 inmates and two staff.

Statewide

There were 22,917 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending June 25. Of those individuals, 2,891, or 12.6%, were considered as re-infected.

That’s compared with 23,211 cases for the week ending June 18, 23,787 cases for the week ending June 11 and 25,965 for the week ending June 4.

Across North Carolina, the daily peak for new cases last week was 4,629 on June 20.

North Carolina’s total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.87 million.

There were 58 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 25,209.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 831, down from 841 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 797 last week, down three from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 151 COVID-19 patients, down 14 from the previous week.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 16.7 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s down from 19.1 million and 18.4 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that "COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don't get tested or have symptoms."

