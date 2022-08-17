Weekly new COVID-19 case count drops slightly in Forsyth; county has additional related death

Forsyth County reported an additional COVID-19 related death, while the weekly case count dropped slightly for the second consecutive week, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 861 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The case count for the week that ended Aug. 13 was 1,090, down from a revised 1,133 the previous week.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 17.3% were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with either the omicron subvariant BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

In April, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 108,364 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

The latest DHHS COVID-19 dashboard update comes two days after Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the statewide pandemic state of emergency to expire Monday after 29 months.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

Forsyth remained in the high level for COVID-19 for a sixth consecutive week, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update released Aug. 11

Forsyth has had high COVID-19 levels for nine of the past 11 weeks, the CDC reports.

Of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C., Alleghany shifted from low to high, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham moved from medium to high, while levels of COVID-19 in Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin remained high.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks increased by one to 21 in the latest state update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks was unchanged at 271, while infected residents rose by 42 to 325.

In the latest report, DHHS listed Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation and Summerstone Health and Rehab Center as having a COVID-19 related resident death.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 64 staff (up one from last report) and 60 residents (unchanged).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 88 staff and 19 residents (both unchanged).

Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, with 31 residents and eight staff (both unchanged).

Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 30 residents (up one) and nine staff (unchanged).

Trinity Elms, with 29 residents (unchanged) and seven staff (up one).

Creekside Manor of Forsyth, with 32 residents (up seven) and six staff (unchanged).

The Oaks, with 19 residents and eight staff (both unchanged).

The Atrium/The Respite Center, newly listed with 19 residents and one staff.

Salemtowne, with nine residents and nine staff (both unchanged).

Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with 12 residents (up two) and five staff (unchanged).

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 43 residents (up three) and 19 staff (unchanged).

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 35 inmates and three staff — both unchanged and the third largest jail or detention center outbreak in the state.

DHHS removed from the dashboard Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center from the dashboard with four staff and no residents, and the Ivy at Clemmons with three residents and one staff.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 26,094, down 14.4% from a revised 30,475. It is the third consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 4,205, or 16.1%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at least 3.07 million.

There were 36 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for a total of 25,760.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,317, down 37 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,292 last week, down 40 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 268 COVID-19 patients, down 16 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations. The BA.5 subvariant made up nearly 73% of new cases from the period of July 24 to Aug. 6.

Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said recently that BA.5 is not likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted. But, he said, “unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and, sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19.”

DHHS reported 28.2 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 26.1 million and 23.2 million the previous two weeks.

Last week’s wastewater totals are the highest since 34 million COVID-19 virus particles were found during the week ending June 1.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.