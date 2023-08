Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of the official closing of another 14 branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina.

The bank also declared its intentions to close another 23 branches, also none in the state.

There have been at least 65 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina, including three in Winston-Salem and nine in the Triad, since July 2020.