Nearly seven years — and at least $4.7 billion in federal regulatory fines — after Wells Fargo & Co.'s fraudulent customer account scandal erupted in September 2016, the bank is the subject of a federal lawsuit alleging the same conduct with a twist.

The twist, in this instance, is the unauthorized opening of checking accounts for at least 40 individuals who had not been Wells Fargo customers rather than adding unauthorized accounts to existing customers.

The bank, along with fellow defendant Early Warning Services LLC, was sued Aug. 1 in Northern District of California in San Francisco, where Wells Fargo has its headquarters. Class-action status and a jury trial has been requested.

The plaintiff is Bernard "Jay" Patterson, described in the 43-page complaint as being from Little Rock, Ark., and a forensic accounting expert specializing in mortgage servicing-related accounting issues.

The complaint requests damaged and injunctive relief for four violations: the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act; The Electronic Funds Transfer Act; The Fair Credit Reporting Act; and for negligence/gross negligence.

Early Warning, created in 2017, is owned by Bank of America Corp., Capital One, JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp., US Bancorp and Wells Fargo. It is best known for operating the person-to-person money transfer service Zelle.

"It is a specialty consumer credit reporting agency that collects and reports consumers' detailed personal and business banking information from its more than 2,500 member institutions," according to the complaint.

It provides "identify verification" services to banks as they attempt to open customer banking accounts.

In January, the banks announced participating with Early Warning in the creation of a digital wallet format to compete with PayPal and Apple Pay. The digital wallet would offer consumers the ability to link their MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards for use with retailers’ online checkouts.

The complaint

According to Patterson's complaint, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau listed there could be more than 40 other consumers who had unauthorized Wells Fargo accounts opened in their name between March and June 2022.

The complaint alleges Wells Fargo "is engaging in a practice known as synthetic identity fraud, which is where fraudsters ... use a combination of fake and real personal identification information (names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and drivers’ license numbers) to open unauthorized accounts in their consumer victims’ names."

The complaint alleges that through the unauthorized accounts, "Wells Fargo secretly processes unauthorized electronic funds transfer transactions in its victims’ names using these unauthorized accounts ... and, with assistance from Early Warning, Wells Fargo also fraudulently obtains its victims’ valuable true and correct personal identification and personal financial information."

Patterson's participating as lead plaintiff comes from claims that an unauthorized checking account was opened in his name in March 2022 by Wells Fargo through identification information obtained through Early Warning.

He claimed at least $4,492 was deposited in the account, and then transferred to a third-party group.

The complaint alleges Early Warning "knew that the personal identification information provided by Wells Fargo's unauthorized bank accounts did not match the personal identification information Early Warning' other financial institutions had furnished to Early Warning regarding the victims' legitimate bank accounts."

Yet, according to the complaint, "the defendants worked together to effectuate the scheme, and they profited from the scheme."

Wells Fargo said in a statement that "the allegations of unlawful activity by Wells Fargo are without merit."

"Identity theft is broad industry problem that we are all working to minimize. Wells Fargo invests hundreds of millions of dollars annually to fight fraud and strengthen our ability to quickly combat against criminal behavior.

"When we learn of fraudulent activity, we take action and work to ensure there's no harm to the consumer."

Just the latest?

Patterson's lawsuit begins with "just as one Wells Fargo fake account scandal concludes, another emerges."

However, in the footnotes, the complaint clarifies that the Wells Fargo and Early Warnings practices described "are separate and distinct from Wells Fargo's well-documented and relatively recent 'sales practices' scandal" involving employees opening fake customer accounts in order to meet increasingly higher sales goals.

The complaint listed several examples of "Wells Fargo's history of abusing consumers."

Wells Fargo confirmed on Aug. 31, 2017, that there could be at least 3.53 million accounts affected by its fraudulent customer accounts scandal that erupted in September 2016, up from the 2.1 million initially announced.

Retail-bank employees opened accounts for customers who did not request them, or added non-requested insurance and residential mortgage services. Those moves garnered Wells Fargo tens of millions of dollars in fees.

Depending on which issue is discussed, the scandal period could go back as far as May 2002, with some customers potentially affected into mid-2017.

Most of the customer account fraud victims were in Arizona and California. Wells Fargo has said it cannot rule out that at least 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.

Since September 2016, total regulatory penalties have added up to at least $11.54 billion.

In December 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau posted more details on how it determined the violations in ordering Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion in fines and customer compensation: $1.7 billion in fines and more than $2 billion in redress and compensation to customers.

Complaint details

The complaint says Patterson "has provided expert services in hundreds of litigated matters in courts throughout the United States, including numerous cases involving Wells Fargo’s mortgage servicing business."

As such, Patterson said he "consciously avoided opening bank accounts with financial institutions — like Wells Fargo — that are engaged in the mortgage serving business."

Patterson said he does not where the $4,992 came from that was deposited into the unauthorized account, and that Early Warning supplied his credit report to Wells Fargo without his knowledge and permission.

Three months after the unauthorized Wells Fargo checking account was opened, Patterson said he received a bank statement in June 2022 that listed a $12 balance.

Patterson said after inquiring about the checking account, he was told the account would be frozen.

Following Patterson's disputing of the unauthorized account, Wells Fargo closed it and Early Warning removed the insufficient funds reports from Patterson's credit history.

Patterson said that fearful of being a victim of identity theft, he requested reports from the three credit report agencies of Equifax, Experian and Transunion. He said none of the agencies listed him with a Wells Fargo account on June 17, 2022.

A request for an account report from Early Warning supplied on Aug. 2, 2022, found that four transactions had been attempted through the unauthorized account.

The final three attempts to transfer $5,000 each were returned due to insufficient funds.