Humorist Will Rogers once said: “Ignorance lies not in the things you don't know, but in the things you know that ain't so.”

It is true. Many legal problems can be avoided if we are sure what we think we know about the law is correct. But it is highly likely what you assume the law is may not be so.

The next two columns will address 10 things all of us should know about the law. The list is not exclusive. But after dealing with a wide variety of client problems over the years, here are some basic principles about the law which you should know. And follow.

1. Last will and testament: A will provides who will get your property when you die. BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION: If you die without a will, and you are married and have children, all your property will go to your spouse anyway. This is NOT SO. Your property will be divided among your spouse and your children — even if they are minors. (Retirement accounts and life insurance are controlled by those specific contracts.)

2. Power of attorney: A power of attorney authorizes an agent to make financial decisions on your behalf. BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION: If you do not have a power of attorney, your spouse can act in your stead. This is NOT SO. If you do not have a power of attorney, the law does not “write” one for you to allow your spouse to sign for you.

3. Living wills and health care powers of attorney: A living will sets forth choices you want your health care providers to make at the end of your natural life. BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION: Health care providers do not really follow your wishes. This is NOT SO. Your health care providers are required by law to follow your express direction.

A health care power of attorney deals with other health care decisions which need to be made if you are not conscious and able to make them for yourself. BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION: Your family can take care of this. The problem is this: What family? The order of who the decider is, by law, likely not what you would select.

4. Homeowner’s insurance: Virtually every person who lives in a home they own or are buying has a homeowner’s policy. BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION: You are covered for most anything that happens to your property. This is NOT SO. There are several exclusions which routinely apply, and people are very surprised when they have a claim to find out there is either no coverage or inadequate coverage. Review with your agent the most common exclusions and know what they are.

The most important coverages which you may not have are replacement cost coverage, instead of actual cash value and an umbrella policy that provides another tier of insurance should a serious accident occur on your property.

5. Co-signers on a debt: BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION: A creditor tries to collect the money from the primary person on the debt first, such as your friend who asked you to co-sign with him. This is partially true. But what you may not realize is that as a co-signer, you are primarily responsible, too. You are equal in the eyes of the law, and more specifically, the creditor may come after you because of your good credit.

The next column will address other important misconceptions about the law.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.