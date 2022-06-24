 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

'We're not going to be silent.' Abortion rights advocates begin to protest in Winston-Salem.

Abortion rights advocates had already begun to gather in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade.

A small group began demonstrating at Green Street Pedestrian Bridge around 1 p.m., and the protest is scheduled to last through 8 p.m.

Protest

Melissa Greer creates a protest sign on the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge on Friday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

Mary Haglund, a local activist already protesting, reacted to the decision with devastation.

“I never dreamed this would happen,” she said. “I’m sick to my stomach.”

She said she would do everything in her power to protect abortion rights, beginning with protesting today.

Katlyn Proctor, who organized the demonstration, said, "It's a devastating day in history at a tumultuous time in history … I hope the message spreads that we're not going to be silent."

North Carolina State Senator Paul Lowe, Jr. (D-Forsyth) called the Supreme Courts' action disappointing and said, "Women should have the right to make their own personal reproductive decisions.”

Protest

A small group of protesters gathered on the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge on Friday afternoon in Winston-Salem. They expect to be there until 8 p.m.
Protest

Abortion rights supporters gather on the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon

