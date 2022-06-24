 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'We're not going to be silent.' Abortion rights advocates protest in Winston-Salem.

  • 0

Abortion rights advocates began gathering Friday afternoon, just a few hours after a Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade was announced.

Around 20 people gathered on Green Street Pedestrian Bridge over Salem Parkway around 1 p.m. One woman came with supplies to make signs, and many came with their own homemade cardboard signs.

Mary Haglund, a local activist, said the decision was devastating.

“I never dreamed this would happen,” she said. “I’m sick to my stomach.”

Protest

Abortion-rights protesters hold signs during a protest Friday on the Green Street pedestrian on Friday. The protest started shortly after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade was announced. 

Haglund said she would do everything in her power to protect abortion rights, beginning with the protest on Friday.

Katlyn Proctor, who organized the protest, said, "It's a devastating day in history at a tumultuous time in history … I hope the message spreads that we're not going to be silent."

The protest at times slowed traffic on the Salem Parkway as trucks and cars stopped and slowed to honk, wave, express support – and sometimes disapproval.

People are also reading…

“All the horn-blowing has been incredibly affirming,” said Jo DeLosSantos, “like I’m not alone.”

Many of the protestors held signs, with sayings like “100% of unwanted pregnancies are caused by men,” “Stop the war on women” and “SCOTUS stay in your lane.”

Protest

Anne Jones, 70, holds a sign at the protest. "In college, two of my suite-mates died after getting an abortion in New York, and we decided to make it our cause," Jones said. 

Other protesters carried signs that said “my body, my choice” and “hands off.”

Melissa Greer said that she came out to the protest out of frustration.

“It felt better than sitting and crying in my living room,” she said.

Demonstrator Tim O’Keefe carried a sign that said, “Make a law that governs men’s bodies.”

He said that he believes there won’t be equality until women are given the same freedoms as men.

Anne Jones wore a sign around her neck that said “I marched for this before — 50 years ago.”

She said that when she was in college, two of her suitemates died after getting an abortion.

“We decided to make it our cause,” she said.

Melissa Vickers brought her two young daughters to the protest. She saw it as a teaching moment for them, saying, “I need them to understand that they have a voice…(they) can be heard.”

Julie Mckinna said the decision was heartbreaking for young women, particularly her grandchildren, who will have to work hard for freedoms that her generation took for granted.

Protest

Melissa Greer makes a protest sign that reads "Hands Off" at the rally.

“We’ve got so much more to give than just babies,” she said, expressing frustration, like many of the other demonstrators, with the ruling.

“I am appalled, but not surprised,” said Helen Parsonage, a local lawyer. “This has been a decision a long time in the making. We knew this was the plan – to load the Supreme Court with judges who were committing to overturning Roe v. Wade and gutting a woman’s right to choose. Women of my generation fought for that right, and we won’t let go of it without a fight.”

Outside Planned Parenthood, a group of anti-abortion protestors handing out brochures offering alternatives to people going into the center, declined to comment on the court decision. They said that they weren’t there to change anyone’s mind, but just wanted to give them options and spread their religion.

Protest

Cars pass under the Green Street pedestrian bridge on Friday as abortion rights protesters hold vigil on the bridge. 

They declined to give their names or say what group they were affiliated with. They did say they were Christians.

DeLosSantos said that she was at the Green Street protest in support for younger women.

She said she had the right to choose whether to have children and that she worried for the generation that won’t.

“My uterus does not belong to the United States of America,” she said.

336-727-7429

koglesby@wsjournal.com

Upcoming protests

Protesters will be at the Green Street pedestrian bridge starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

On July 3, abortion rights activists will march through downtown. The march starts at 1 p.m. at the Center City West Parking Deck at the corner of Fourth and Spring streets. The group will then march to the federal courthouse at 251 Main St., where there will be speakers.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert