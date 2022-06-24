'We're not going to be silent.' Abortion rights advocates protest in Winston-Salem.

Abortion rights advocates began gathering Friday afternoon, just a few hours after a Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade was announced.

Around 20 people gathered on Green Street Pedestrian Bridge over Salem Parkway around 1 p.m. One woman came with supplies to make signs, and many came with their own homemade cardboard signs.

Mary Haglund, a local activist, said the decision was devastating.

“I never dreamed this would happen,” she said. “I’m sick to my stomach.”

Haglund said she would do everything in her power to protect abortion rights, beginning with the protest on Friday.

Katlyn Proctor, who organized the protest, said, "It's a devastating day in history at a tumultuous time in history … I hope the message spreads that we're not going to be silent."

The protest at times slowed traffic on the Salem Parkway as trucks and cars stopped and slowed to honk, wave, express support – and sometimes disapproval.

“All the horn-blowing has been incredibly affirming,” said Jo DeLosSantos, “like I’m not alone.”

Many of the protestors held signs, with sayings like “100% of unwanted pregnancies are caused by men,” “Stop the war on women” and “SCOTUS stay in your lane.”

Other protesters carried signs that said “my body, my choice” and “hands off.”

Melissa Greer said that she came out to the protest out of frustration.

“It felt better than sitting and crying in my living room,” she said.

Demonstrator Tim O’Keefe carried a sign that said, “Make a law that governs men’s bodies.”

He said that he believes there won’t be equality until women are given the same freedoms as men.

Anne Jones wore a sign around her neck that said “I marched for this before — 50 years ago.”

She said that when she was in college, two of her suitemates died after getting an abortion.

“We decided to make it our cause,” she said.

Melissa Vickers brought her two young daughters to the protest. She saw it as a teaching moment for them, saying, “I need them to understand that they have a voice…(they) can be heard.”

Julie Mckinna said the decision was heartbreaking for young women, particularly her grandchildren, who will have to work hard for freedoms that her generation took for granted.

“We’ve got so much more to give than just babies,” she said, expressing frustration, like many of the other demonstrators, with the ruling.

“I am appalled, but not surprised,” said Helen Parsonage, a local lawyer. “This has been a decision a long time in the making. We knew this was the plan – to load the Supreme Court with judges who were committing to overturning Roe v. Wade and gutting a woman’s right to choose. Women of my generation fought for that right, and we won’t let go of it without a fight.”

Outside Planned Parenthood, a group of anti-abortion protestors handing out brochures offering alternatives to people going into the center, declined to comment on the court decision. They said that they weren’t there to change anyone’s mind, but just wanted to give them options and spread their religion.

They declined to give their names or say what group they were affiliated with. They did say they were Christians.

DeLosSantos said that she was at the Green Street protest in support for younger women.

She said she had the right to choose whether to have children and that she worried for the generation that won’t.

“My uterus does not belong to the United States of America,” she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.