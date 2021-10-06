Wes Whitson named new MerleFest festival director

Wilkes Community College announced Wednesday that Wes Whitson has been named the festival director for MerleFest.

He will succeed Ted Hagaman, who plans to retire in the fall of 2022 after 15 years as festival director.

Whitson joined Wilkes Community College in 2017 and has been the operations manager for MerleFest the past five years. After graduating from West Charlotte High School in 1995, he earned a bachelor of science degree in parks and recreation management from Western Carolina University. Before joining WCC, Whitson worked in banking and real estate, and most recently in hospitality and resort rental management.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to serve WCC and our community through MerleFest,” Whitson said in a press release. “Having the opportunity to work with such an amazing organization over the past five years has been inspiring to say the least. I’m still taken back each and every day as I discover new ways in which MerleFest and Wilkes Community College make a difference in our region for those who need it the most. It’s an honor to contribute to that effort and I look forward to building on the great tradition of giving back that MerleFest has established over the past 33 years.”