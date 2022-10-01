West Nile virus causes first confirmed death in NC

State health officials disclosed Friday that North Carolina has had its first confirmed death this year related to West Nile virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said no information about the deceased will be provided, citing health-care privacy laws.

The death comes as DHHS encourages taking precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illness, especially with heavy rainfall and flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in the state.

DHHS said it has identified nine cases this year "with more being investigated." Officials have said the cases have been “in several parts of the state.”

Since 2012, the number of cases reported per year ranged from zero to 10.

"This is a tragic reminder that these infections, though relatively rare, can be fatal," Michael Doyle, state public health entomologist, said in a statement.

"We see most cases of mosquito-borne illness in the months from August through October, so we urge residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites."

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who become infected with West Nile virus experience either no symptoms or a mild, flu-like illness.

The CDC said that is "partly why for every verified West Nile virus case, there are approximately 100-150 more infections that are undetected."

About 20% of people who are infected will develop a fever with other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

In about 1% of cases, West Nile virus can cause more serious conditions, including encephalitis, meningitis, meningoencephalitis and possibly death.

On Sept. 13, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced that mosquitoes in the county have tested positive for the virus. Forsyth has not confirmed any local cases of the virus in humans this year.

The last confirmed case in Forsyth was a single infection in November.

The mosquitoes tested positive for the virus as part of regular monitoring and testing that the county’s Environmental Health Division does every mosquito season.

Forsyth crews are treating areas where the West Nile-positive insects were found in order to kill the adult mosquitoes.

DHHS recommends these preventive steps:

* Use mosquito repellent that contains DEET (or equivalent) when outside in areas where mosquitoes might be present.

* Use caution when applying insect repellent to children. See EPA.gov/insect-repellents for advice on repellants that will work for you and your family.

* Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside, or keep windows and doors closed and use air conditioning if possible.

* Reduce mosquito breeding by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths at least once a week.

Other mosquito-borne viruses include eastern equine encephalitis virus and La Crosse virus. Insect repellants are effective against the mosquitoes that carry these diseases.

Go to www.NCdhhs.gov and search West Nile or go to www.cdc.gov/westnile for more information.