'West Side Story' actress to speak at UNCSA high school graduation

A star of Steven Spielberg's Academy Award winning "West Side Story" will be one of the speakers at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts' commencement ceremonies next month, Chancellor Brian Cole said Wednesday.

Paloma Garcia-Lee, who starred as Graziella in the hit movie and graduated from UNCSA's high school program in 2008, will be the speaker for high school commencement at 10 a.m. May 14. Garcia-Lee, a singer, dancer and actress, has appeared in six Broadway shows, including “Moulin Rouge: The Musical,” which won a Tony for best musical, and in the FX series “Fosse/Verdon.”

Elizabeth Sobol, a 1981 graduate of the School of the Arts and former president and chief executive of Universal Music Classics and managing director at IMG Artists, will be the speaker for the college commencement. That ceremony will be held 4 p.m. May 7. Sobol is now president and chief executive of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Both ceremonies will be held at Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

“We are thrilled to have such celebrated and successful women address our 2022 graduates,” Cole said. “They are exemplary role models who will resonate with all of our students for what they have accomplished and continue to accomplish with their innate talent and UNCSA education.

“Elizabeth Sobol has decades of artist management and recording industry experience in both the classic arts and mainstream entertainment,” Cole added. “At SPAC, she has expanded programming, educational offerings and the physical campus, as well as cultural, community and business partnerships.

“Paloma Garcia-Lee is the versatile ‘triple threat’ of stage and screen, who has captivated Broadway, television and film audiences with her charisma,” Cole said. “Her drive and determination led her to appear in five Broadway shows before she turned 26, and to her compelling role in ‘West Side Story.’

