Westbound Salem Parkway reopens after crash in Winston-Salem

A section of westbound Salem Parkway that was closed because of a vehicle crash Thursday night has reopened, authorities said.
The stretch between Silas Creek Parkway and the interchange with Interstate 40 West was closed for about three hours, Winston-Salem Police said.
No details about the single-vehicle crash were immediately available.
