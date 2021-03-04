 Skip to main content
Westbound Salem Parkway reopens after crash in Winston-Salem
A section of westbound Salem Parkway that was closed because of a vehicle crash Thursday night has reopened, authorities said.

The stretch between Silas Creek Parkway and the interchange with Interstate 40 West was closed for about three hours, Winston-Salem Police said.

No details about the single-vehicle crash were immediately available.

