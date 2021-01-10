Western Forsyth farm sold to conservation group as step toward historic site

"The Messicks were very interested in the property being used in this manner once they passed," said Jack Thornton, an attorney representing the family.

Leonard said the goal is to have the property available for public use within 12 to 14 months.

'Rich landmark'

According to the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources, Shallow Ford "is a geographical landmark rich in history."

"The ford, a flat-bottomed section of the river used in the 18th century as a wagon crossing route, was the site of skirmishes during the Revolutionary War and Civil War. It was the place where Lord Charles Cornwallis led his British troops across the Yadkin River in February 1781.

"It was an integral part of the Great Wagon Road, which linked backcountry North Carolina with colonies along the eastern seaboard."

There have been re-enactments of some of those historical events on the property.

Leonard said The Conservation Fund is "is buying the land so it can be protected and interpreted in connection with the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution."