Wet snow begins falling in Winston-Salem

Blowing, wet snow began falling in Winston-Salem about 4 p.m. Friday.

Less than ½ inch of snow was expected to fall in Forsyth County before the sun set at 5:22 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s night forecast calls for an 80% chance of snow before midnight Friday in Winston-Salem. The low temperature will be around 29 degrees Friday night, the weather service said.

Earlier on Friday, state transportation officials said that roads and highways were clear in Forsyth County and the counties surrounding Forsyth as the first snowfall of 2021 arrived in parts of central North Carolina.

After snow began falling in parts of Winston-Salem Friday morning, a 1 p.m. check found the city mostly overcast, with light rain in Greensboro and Mount Airy, and moderate snow in Boone.

Little or no accumulation was expected here during the day, as ground and air temperatures remained too high. Duke Energy reported no power outages in the area.

But weather forecasters still believe Forsyth will end up with one or two inches of snow as temperatures drop this evening.