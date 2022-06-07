WFMY's Julie Luck on being cancer-free: 'I'm so grateful to get to this point'

GREENSBORO — Julie Luck rang and rang and rang the silver bell on Tuesday, signaling the end of her cancer treatment.

"You know, what cancer?" an emotional Luck said through a smile. "Not today. Not ever. "

A small band of the longtime WFMY news anchor's co-workers blew party noisemakers while medical staff, clad in their scrubs at Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway, joined in the celebration of the moment they all had worked toward.

On Wednesday, Luck will be back at the anchor desk. Back in area living rooms. Back where she belongs.

Back to being cancer-free.

"It means everything," said Luck's husband, John, after she clenched her arms around his neck for a long, emotional embrace. "She's a survivor. I am so proud of her. So absolutely proud of her."

Luck then pulled on the red boxing gloves a friend had sent months ago after learning she had been diagnosed with colon cancer, and took pictures with her "work hubby" and co-anchor Chad Silber, fellow anchor Tanya Rivera and chief meteorologist Tim Buckley.

Although Luck has finished her treatment, she will have to be monitored for the next five years to ensure the cancer stays in remission.

Luck was diagnosed in January and not long after that shared the somber diagnosis with viewers. A polyp had been found during a routine colonoscopy and it was cancerous. But her surgeon wouldn't know exactly the extent of the damage until he operated.

The procedure to remove a section of her colon was so successful that the surgeon released Luck from the hospital the next day.

But the pathology report following surgery would find that the cancer had spread to several of Luck's lymph nodes.

The diagnosis meant three months of chemotherapy.

It had been Luck's husband who had pushed her to get a colonoscopy. While experts have long recommended undergoing the procedure at age 50, new guidelines set last year had lowered the age to 45 for most people without a family history.

Luck had just turned 50 and didn't have a family history or even fall into a high-risk category.

And she felt fine.

But that wasn't enough to keep her from danger.

Over the course of the last few months she's received tens of thousands of emails from viewers and met others in treatment. Luck was in line at the grocery store recently when a woman walked over and rolled up her sleeve to show a "2010" tattoo denoting her own past battle. She told Luck not to get caught up in the statistics. Enjoy life.

"I'm now part of another family," Luck said of the many others who have shared their stories.

As someone who has also been welcomed into local living rooms for a long time, Luck hopes to leverage the attention into asking those who have been waiting, and others who are 45, to get a colonoscopy.

"I'm still super weepy about the whole thing," she said of the journey. "I'm so grateful to get to this point."

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.