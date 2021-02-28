WFU student group placed on interim suspension after part of floor collapses at off-campus event

A Wake Forest University student group has been suspended after part of the floor collapsed at an event at a privately-owned off campus residence.

In a statement, Cheryl Walker, a university spokeswoman said that, “Wake Forest is aware of the Feb. 27 incident involving students at a privately-owned, off-campus residence where a portion of the floor collapsed. The university’s first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walker said they are not aware of any serious injuries, but are following up with those involved to provide support and resources, including assistance with housing.

"The university is also investigating violations of the university’s COVID-19 protocols," Walker said.

A student organization has been placed on interim suspension while the incident is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

336-727-7308

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.