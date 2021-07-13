What can be done to stop rash of wrecks at Old U.S. 421 and Conrad Road in Lewisville?

And that’s what hit Boyer the hardest: thinking about parents who outlived a child. She sought out his family to offer her condolences before resuming her campaign for additional safety measures at that intersection.

“I am haunted by last night,” she wrote. “The trees and the ground are burnt where this man died a horrible needless death,” Boyer said. “I will be haunted by this for many years to come, and so will everyone who lives here. I do not want to even think about how his family must feel.”

In August 2017, authorities dragged a stolen car out from the pond. A dry spell had lowered the water level enough to where a 2010 Nissan Altima was visible. The car had been stolen, and fortunately for the thief, he (or she) was able to duck a tragedy.

Chief Tim Lasley of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department reported after divers recovered the car that it’s front door had been opened underwater.

In discussing that discovery that morning, the Boyers said that at least 15 cars have ended up in or near the pond since they bought their home in 2010.

“That’s not an exaggeration,” Kel Boyer told a Journal reporter. “I’ve opened up several cases with the (N.C.) Department of Transportation.”

More study needed