What can police do to stem gun violence in Winston-Salem?

Rather, the chief was expressing frustration with a culture of non-cooperation in certain corners of the community illustrated most recently by the crickets and tumbleweeds that followed the stupid killing of 31-year-old Direz Shannon Saturday evening.

Shannon, in case you’d forgotten — understandable in the long shadow of a daytime assault on police — was shot to death in front of 100 people at a house party.

All because somebody, investigators said, slapped his car. Shade was thrown, guns drawn and a life ended.

“Maybe two people have talked to us,” Thompson said. “It’s been on Facebook and discussed on social media.”

The numbers — there are always numbers — support the consensus that gun crime is riding an escalator.

In 2020, with the pandemic asterisk, 23 people were shot to death in the city. Through May 25, there were 12. Approximately 180 people suffered gunshot wounds in 2020, and 81 through May 25.

And those stats don’t even include the bloodbath that was this past weekend. Three people were shot to death, and at least four others wounded.