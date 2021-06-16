What can police do to stem gun violence in Winston-Salem?

At its peak online viewership a news conference held Wednesday morning at City Hall attracted 14 sets of eyeballs as police brass attempted to answer the unexplainable.
What can police do to end gun violence?
Chief Catrina Thompson, Assistant Chief Wilson Weaver, Lt. Amy Gauldin, God love ‘em, did their level best, tossing out for public consumption a steaming alphabet soup of acronyms and jargon: VFIT, NIBIN, GCRU and Shotspotter, to name a few.
By no means their fault — police work within the limits of the law and only with the tools they’re given — but the presentation amounted to a smokescreen meant to assure an anxious public about an intractable problem.
It’s finger-the-dam type stuff, complicated by short-fuse trigger pullers, a tidal wave of weapons and the fact that on-the-ground efforts by local police are increasingly stymied by state and federal politicians who lack the will (and common sense) to enact the simplest gun-control measures.
“We can’t do it alone,” Thompson said, anger and frustration rising in her voice. “It’s not a police problem. It’s a community problem.”
Readily available supply
Thompson was not directing her fire at politicians. She’s too smart for that, and laws are made well above her rank and pay grade.
Rather, the chief was expressing frustration with a culture of non-cooperation in certain corners of the community illustrated most recently by the crickets and tumbleweeds that followed the stupid killing of 31-year-old Direz Shannon Saturday evening.
Shannon, in case you’d forgotten — understandable in the long shadow of a daytime assault on police — was shot to death in front of 100 people at a house party.
All because somebody, investigators said, slapped his car. Shade was thrown, guns drawn and a life ended.
“Maybe two people have talked to us,” Thompson said. “It’s been on Facebook and discussed on social media.”
The numbers — there are always numbers — support the consensus that gun crime is riding an escalator.
In 2020, with the pandemic asterisk, 23 people were shot to death in the city. Through May 25, there were 12. Approximately 180 people suffered gunshot wounds in 2020, and 81 through May 25.
And those stats don’t even include the bloodbath that was this past weekend. Three people were shot to death, and at least four others wounded.
Then came Monday, which topped it all off with a stomach-churning flourish that easily could have ended in a much larger disaster.
William Coleman Scott, following the murders of his mother and grandmother, lit up a police substation with an AK-47 and engaged in a running gun battle that ended only when an officer dropped him in busy Hanes Park with a well-taken rifle shot.
The question of the day, unanswered so far, is where did a guy denied in 2019 a gun purchase permit get his mitts on a small arsenal used to terrorize an entire community?
Righteous anger
The sad, sick truth of the matter is that while investigators may figure it out, there’s precious little to be done about it.
Failure to properly store a firearm in North Carolina, a statute enacted mostly in response to children playing with loaded pistols, is a misdemeanor punishable by a pinky swear never, ever to do it again. We kid, but only just.
Find out where Scott got those firearms and shout it from the rooftops.
Which brings us back to the righteous anger leveled by Chief Thompson and other brass at Wednesday's news conference.
Assistant Chief Weaver and Gauldin explained the array of initiatives — the Gun Crime Reduction Unit, Violent Firearms Investigations Team, National Integrated Ballistic Information Network — and they likely will help officers respond to shootings.
But police, by their very nature, can only react to what’s in front of them.
A repeat of a local 2014 gun buyback program is spittle in an ocean; some $44,000 was spent purchasing 488 firearms.
Even simple things supported by a majority of Americans such as strengthening background checks, implementing long cooling-off periods and, God forbid, dialing back the sales of assault rifles are non-starters at the state and local level.
Then there’s hair-trigger human nature. “There’s a lack of caring about each other … (people) resolving conflict through gun violence,” Weaver said.
The issue, and its causes, is a mile wide and twice as deep. It will only begin to get resolved when the collective “we” summon the will to demand something proactive be done.
“It starts with dealing with the root of the problem,” Thompson said, “not just the fruit of the problem.”
