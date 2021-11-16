What did Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson say when he spoke at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem? The usual.

Right on cue, the 10 a.m. service at Berean Baptist Church opened with a hymn, the same as thousands of other congregations every week.
“Victory in Jesus … I’m sure most of you know it,” the song leader said.
It was no ordinary Sunday, however. The congregation, along with founder the Rev. Ron Baity, special guest Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and a line of lesser known politicians, would be celebrating a milestone.
“Forty-one years ago we started as a storefront ministry,” Baity said in welcoming remarks.
From there, a physical church was built, and later a school and a bus ministry. Multi-media outreach through radio, television and social media extended the reach — and the clout — of the church.
“Hundreds of people have (accepted) Christ as their savior through the years,” Baity said.
Hundreds of voters, too, energized and mobilized, already looking ahead to a primary election still four months away.
Precious freedoms
Before Robinson, the headliner and a polarizing figure in state political circles, took to the pulpit, Baity took a moment to reflect on the journey of Berean Baptist.
He spoke briefly about life and loss, the death of his first wife in a car crash and his second 2 1/2 years ago to illness. He cracked a self-deprecating joke by laughing at common butchering of both his and the church’s names. “Breen … Bailey. Forty-one years of preaching the truth we’ve been called some things worse than that,” he said.
Then, after an hour of song and prayer, the political red meat began to be served.
Robinson, a firebrand Republican who seems to welcome attention generated by controversial, and to some, offensive remarks, was introduced as a “95%” likely candidate for governor. I watched on Facebook Live; an invitation to be there in person was declined following a positive COVID test. It seemed un-Christian to attend in person.
“All the nerve medication in all the drug stores in Raleigh is gone,” said Baity before adding an important disclaimer.
“This is not a political rally,” the preacher said. “This is a church service. We’ve come to worship the living Lord and Savior.”
After more song, a group of Republican politicians, including Mayor Allen Todd of Wallburg; Sandie Chappell, Davidson clerk of Superior Court; Commissioner Fred McClure of Davidson County; Judge April Wood of the N.C. Court of Appeals who’s running for a seat on the Supreme Court; and state Sen. Steve Jarvis of Davidson, were called to the stage and introduced.
All perfectly legitimate expression under the guarantees of free speech and worship.
“America is at the crossroads,” Baity said. “A politician lives for the next election. A patriot lives for the next generation. If there ever was a time when we need God in America, it is at this moment.”
Nothing subtle there. Here’s your slate of preferred candidates.
Once the warm-up act concluded — Sheriff Richie Simmons of Davidson County, a Republican, took a moment to announce his office would be this week taking down “the Devil’s hell houses”, video-poker parlors legalized by his party in Raleigh by the way — the lieutenant governor took the mic.
Part testimony and part stump speech, Robinson delivered what a friendly audience was more than ready to hear.
“There was a time when I wouldn’t even say the word ‘Jesus’ unless I’d stubbed my toe,” he said.
Heated rhetoric
To anyone who’s followed Robinson’s rise in politics or has heard him speak — he’s quite good, polished and commanding, adept at mixing outrage and humor — there was nothing new here.
He hit all the usual political themes including rampant inflation, gas prices, President Biden, and public education. In turn he downplayed COVID-19 and climate change and ramped up discussion of social issues — both real and exaggerated for political effect.
“In Florida, a teacher took children on a field trip to a gay bar,” he thundered.
(Not exactly. According to the Miami Herald, a Broward County school-board member who is also a teacher earlier this month accompanied a field trip to a neighborhood bar and grill known for risqué menu descriptions that serves gay and straight people. Its owner said students were given generic kid-friendly menus and that students have been coming for years to see how restaurants operate.)
Robinson also made time to press for putting God and religion back into schools and made remarks on homosexuality and transgenderism. “You really don’t have to be a boy or a girl,” he said mimicking what he thinks teachers say in the classroom. “You can be whatever you feel.”
Then this: “Some people feel there are 32 genders. Where? The Muppet Show?”
And this: “No child has no business seeing two men kissing (on TV).”
Robinson, too, was careful to issue his own disclaimer about following the law. “I am a constitutional officer,” he said.
He also made time to hit the blood-and-guts battle theme.
“We are at war in this country for our freedom and everything this country was built on,” he said.
Nothing new there, either. That sort of rhetoric is as old as the Republic.
But what’s new and more sinister are active, ongoing efforts to undermine confidence in elections, certified results and the willingness of a mobs to launch attacks in the event one didn’t go its way.
Remember that, too, with primaries just four months away. White-hot rhetoric can lead to real bloodshed. With freedom comes responsibility.
