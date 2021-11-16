What did Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson say when he spoke at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem? The usual.

Berean Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC.

Right on cue, the 10 a.m. service at Berean Baptist Church opened with a hymn, the same as thousands of other congregations every week.

“Victory in Jesus … I’m sure most of you know it,” the song leader said.

It was no ordinary Sunday, however. The congregation, along with founder the Rev. Ron Baity, special guest Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and a line of lesser known politicians, would be celebrating a milestone.

“Forty-one years ago we started as a storefront ministry,” Baity said in welcoming remarks.

From there, a physical church was built, and later a school and a bus ministry. Multi-media outreach through radio, television and social media extended the reach — and the clout — of the church.

“Hundreds of people have (accepted) Christ as their savior through the years,” Baity said.

Hundreds of voters, too, energized and mobilized, already looking ahead to a primary election still four months away.

Precious freedoms

Before Robinson, the headliner and a polarizing figure in state political circles, took to the pulpit, Baity took a moment to reflect on the journey of Berean Baptist.