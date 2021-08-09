What do you think about a Tanglewood events center? In wake of controversy, Forsyth County will be asking.

Forsyth County officials will survey county residents this month about what they think of a proposed multi-use agricultural center in Tanglewood Park, County Manager Dudley Watts said Wednesday.

Watts talked about the survey during Wednesday's community meeting regarding the project in the chambers of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. A group of 34 people attended the meeting in person in the Forsyth County Government Center, and another 43 people attended the meeting remotely.

County officials likely will distribute the survey in the third week of August, Watts said.

"We are working on it now and hope to have the format and design sometime next week," Watts said Thursday.

Watts expects a large number of opponents will respond to the survey, but he also wants input from proponents in the broader Forsyth County community, he said.

The events center would be a 50,000-square-foot building for agricultural and other purposes, and the site would have 200 parking spaces. The site would have barns with 200 horse stalls as well as an outdoor arena and a practice arena.

The project would cost at least $5 million. In November 2020, county officials proposed a site for the events center near the horse barns at Tanglewood Park.