What happens when you test positive for COVID-19? You worry. A lot.

It started in early November with sinus congestion.
Seasonal allergies, often triggered by falling (and then blowing all manner of) leaves, seemed a likely suspect because they crop up as the days shorten. A head cold also was plausible.
Either way, a couple of OTC Alka Seltzer Plus — love the fizz — ought tamp down the symptoms. It’d be over in a day or two. Three tops.
Way down the list lurked COVID-19. But that just didn’t seem possible.
Enrolling in a clinical study of the Pfizer vaccine — jumping the line, getting the first shots (booster, too) long before most everybody else — having no health problems and (mostly) following recommendations about wearing the mask and avoiding crowds built up a sense of confidence.
Bullet proof, right?
Until an email from CVS landed with just the one word, written in red, shattered every bit of it.
You have a POSITIVE test for COVID-19.
That cannot be right
The death tolls can be counted. More than 5.1 million worldwide, approaching 800,000 in these United States.
But God only knows — literally — how many people have contracted COVID-19 since it reared its ugly head in late 2019.
A fair number of COVID survivors, particularly the vaccinated, the healthy young and the cautious, experienced light, mild symptoms. Sniffles, maybe a cough and a low-grade fever carrying a flu-ish bite but nothing that couldn’t be ridden out on the couch. Some may not have even realized they’d had it.
For others — this information has been gleaned through experience, my own and that of family, friends and acquaintances and numerous conversations with nurses, PAs and doctors while being treated — that one red word in all caps added up to something more concerning.
And likely, more expensive once the final bills roll in.
For me, the sinus congestion and headache were kept in check by swigs of Day and NyQuil. No loss of smell or taste, no fever and no cough plus the full complement of Pfizer doses (September and October 2020, booster in April 2021), occasional in-home blood tests showing the presence of antibodies through early October and negative nasal swabs meant no COVID-19, right?
But a funny thing happened. The cold, which could have been described as waning on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, dug in. Chills, a slight fever and joint pain dog-piled the stubborn stuffy head.
A rotating cotton swab up each nostril, self-administered in a CVS drive-through, sealed and dropped in a locked bin would turn an abstract concern into an actual fear.
Positive? Well, hell.
Phone calls to people I know and love had to be made Saturday Nov. 12. “Positive COVID test. … I really thought it was a cold.”
An after-the-fact apology fell so flat. “Sorry. I put you and yours at risk.”
The next morning, Sunday, Nov. 13, a cough joined the party. It wasn’t horrible, just annoying. Every so often, drawing a deep breath felt labored. Or maybe I was just telling myself that; guilt’s a weird thing.
(The wife had much milder symptoms. If I hadn’t been knocked flat or tested positive, she might have ridden out a quarantine without her own test. Other than her, none of the people had I to call had any symptoms or a positive test.)
The ER doc around the corner, a family friend we’ve vacationed with, was forceful with advice. Ask for the monoclonal antibodies; don’t take “No” for an answer. And make sure you have a pulse oximeter — a $30 device that fits over a finger to measure oxygen levels.
“Anything below 94, go to the hospital,” she said.
That’s sobering. Particularly less than six weeks removed from attending a memorial for a close friend, vaccinated, who’d died from COVID-19.
But that little oximeter was worth every penny. Seeing the numbers never dip below 95 was reassuring.
Since COVID isn’t just going to up and vanish, having that little device next to the home thermometer is now as necessary as ibuprofen.
Advocate for yourself
The first teledoc call — great innovation for minor ailments, not so much for bigger concerns — was next to worthless. And on a Sunday, my regular doctor’s answering service basically said if you’re not dead, call back Monday.
“Regular doctor” is only a term, a mirage, something from the distant past. Like a payphone. Mine is a large office. It’s efficient and well-run, but there’s no such thing as a true doctor-patient relationship. Not there, not anywhere, because the lineup changes every year.
The new guy, a fourth in five years, picked up the phone himself before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. With no debate, he agreed to order the antibodies.
By lunchtime, I was seated in a recliner placed in what looked to be a converted broom closet deep inside Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. The nurse had the IV drill down to the minute, too. “If the pharmacy isn’t backed up, it’ll take one hour and 20 minutes. Twenty minutes to get the medicine in you, and an hour to watch you after,” she said. “It’s all day, every day, back to back to back.”
Personally, I’ve never experienced a more efficient medical set-up. Everything on time, to the minute, with no B.S.
And to my way of thinking, antibodies worked. Friends who’ve had the same IV reported slight headaches but a rapid recovery.
I never got a headache and worked the full week, albeit at home. (As Jerry Seinfeld once said to George Constanza, “Nothing says ‘I give up’ like a grown man wearing sweatpants.”)
A quarantine has never been so nice. Thanksgiving would not have to be canceled.
Other than a bout of itching—think poison ivy-level pestilence but without a noticeable rash—that requires a round of Prednisone, the recovery has been the equivalent of a cross-country flight. Just sit back and relax; the destination was worth the hassle.
“I haven’t seen this one before,” said the physician’s assistant who prescribed the steroid. “But we’re learning more about it all the time.”
Coincidentally, while flipping through social media, I learned that a guy I’d grown up hunting and fishing with had COVID-19, too. But instead of getting off with a simple IV and quarantine, he required a prolonged inpatient hospital stay.
He made it home for Thanksgiving. He was lucky and knows it. “This thing is no joke,” he wrote on Facebook. “It’s gonna be a long haul.”
Different people will take different messages from the experience. Some may see it as “proof” that vaccines don’t work. Three shots and he still got it.
Me, I’m going to listen to doctors who said that the vaccinations and the monoclonal antibodies most likely kept symptoms from getting worse and sped up the recovery time.
I got COVID-19 nearly six months to the day after the booster shot. I don’t see that as coincidence, seems more like the limit of the shot’s efficacy. I’ll roll up a sleeve the minute a fourth goes online.
Tilting the odds heavily in favor of the couch over a respirator — or a coffin — is a bet I’m willing to place. The past proves it.
