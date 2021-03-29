What to expect when you get a COVID-19 vaccine at the fairgrounds

For such an eventful moment, something I expect my grandchildren will ask me about, getting my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was ... spectacularly uneventful, ho-hum even.

After the ups and downs — well, mostly downs — of this extraordinary, anxiety-filled year, I welcomed the mundanity.

When Gov. Roy Cooper announced that frontline essential workers could get the vaccine starting March 3, my media colleagues and I suddenly became eligible for the vaccine. Hey, I don't make the rules, but in the words of Alexander Hamilton, I was not throwing away my shot.

I spend too much of my free time "doom reading" about how we're in a race to vaccinate more people before new variants emerge. So taking this small step feels patriotic, like I'm contributing something to the greater good.

Plus, I miss live music.

The process of getting the vaccine was a breeze. I googled "Forsyth County Health Department COVID vaccine" around 8:30 p.m. on a Thursday, was sent to the vaccine site, answered some easy questions and picked an appointment time, which was the next day at 2:10 p.m.