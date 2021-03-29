What to expect when you get a COVID-19 vaccine at the fairgrounds

For such an eventful moment, something I expect my grandchildren will ask me about, getting my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was ... spectacularly uneventful, ho-hum even.
After the ups and downs — well, mostly downs — of this extraordinary, anxiety-filled year, I welcomed the mundanity.
When Gov. Roy Cooper announced that frontline essential workers could get the vaccine starting March 3, my media colleagues and I suddenly became eligible for the vaccine. Hey, I don't make the rules, but in the words of Alexander Hamilton, I was not throwing away my shot.
I spend too much of my free time "doom reading" about how we're in a race to vaccinate more people before new variants emerge. So taking this small step feels patriotic, like I'm contributing something to the greater good.
Plus, I miss live music.
The process of getting the vaccine was a breeze. I googled "Forsyth County Health Department COVID vaccine" around 8:30 p.m. on a Thursday, was sent to the vaccine site, answered some easy questions and picked an appointment time, which was the next day at 2:10 p.m.
Armed with a letter from my employer stating I was essential, I went to the Fairgrounds Annex, 414 Deacon Blvd., and didn't have to pay the usual $6 for parking.
An army of greeters ushered me through every step, from checking in outside the annex to waiting in line inside for the shot. The crowd was minimal. Within a few minutes, I was sitting in a plastic chair with my sleeve rolled up. The jab pinched a bit, not even causing a wince.
The woman who administered the shot handed me a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, gave me some information on Pfizer (the vaccine I received) and instructed me to sit in a designated area for 15 minutes.
It was quiet and calm inside the annex, boring even. Someone with the health department set up my next appointment, writing it down on my vaccine card. It's a 3-inch-by-4-inch card that struck me as our version of the old ration cards issued to people during World War II, another time when we were called to do our part.
I expect the worst part of all of it will be ripping off the bandage.
