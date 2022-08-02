What vaccinations are required for kids returning to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools?

It's almost time for kids to head back to school, which means it's time to make sure your children's vaccinations are up to date, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

Whether children are homeschooled or attend a public, private, charter or religious school, state laws require they stay up to date for certain vaccinations based on their age, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHS' key focus areas are on vaccines required for students entering kindergarten, seventh grade and 12th grade.

There are seven vaccines or boosters listed for each age group, with DTaP, polio, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), Hepatitis B and Varicella being required for all three groups.

Meanwhile — for now — DHHS is recommending to parents and guardians that children ages 6 months and up get the appropriate COVID-19 vaccine.

"Vaccines for COVID-19 are not required or mandated" by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, spokesman Brent Campbell said Tuesday.

DHHS said that preventable diseases, such as chicken pox, meningitis, measles, pertussis (whooping cough) and others are still seen across North Carolina.

"Keeping children up to date on vaccinations is the best way to keep them healthy and reduce unnecessary absences from school," DHHS said.

"The schools are given proof of immunizations for children from parents/guardians."

Campbell said state law requires that if students don’t comply within the first 30 days of school, they must be excluded from school until they comply with the mandated vaccination requirements.

"We work with families who may need help getting these vaccinations, etc. via our Mobile Health Clinics and the School Health Alliance.

More information is available at WS/FCS' website — https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/122618.

"Keep in mind that did get pushed back a little by the state during remote learning, but my understanding is this year, we are back to normal with the 30-day compliance timeframe," Campbell said.

Children who are uninsured can be vaccinated at low or no cost through the Vaccines for Children program which offers free vaccines to children through 19 years of age.

A list of required vaccinations is at https://immunization.dph.ncdhhs.gov and click on Immunization Schedules.

“As children move into their preteen and teen years, they become more susceptible to certain diseases, making it especially important to stay current with immunizations," said Dr. Dimitrios Hondros, president of the N.C. Academy of Family Physicians.

"At the same time, preteens and teens tend to have fewer visits to their doctor’s office, increasing the chance that they are not up to date."

“This decrease in immunizations accelerated among adolescents during the pandemic, when stay-at-home orders went into effect," Hondros said.

COVID-19 vaccine

Campbell said WS/FCS recommends students and parents "educate themselves on COVID-19 vaccines for children and adults."

"We encourage families to follow the guidance set forth by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and NCDHHS, which says the vaccines are still one of the best ways to protect yourself."

Age-appropriate COVID-19 vaccine is available for students at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. facilities. COVID-19 vaccine also is available at many pharmacy chains for ages 5 and up.

It remains to be seen, however, how many parents will choose to get either vaccine for their infant, toddler or preschooler.

Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 nationwide have been vaccinated since their version of the vaccine was approved in November, The Associated Press reported in June.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that as of Saturday about 26% of 5- to 11-year-olds, or 8,833, and 48% of 12- to 17-year-olds, or 14,639, have completed their initial COVID-19 vaccine series.

There have been at least 70% of North Carolinians ages 5 and older to have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, at least 66% with the initial vaccine regimen completed, and at least 59% with a minimum of one booster.

DHHS said some children in the 5 to 17 age group may experience temporary and minimal side effects similar to adults: a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or two..

COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalization, death, MIS-C (inflammation in different parts of the body) and long-term problems with symptoms that last for months.

DHHS said that during child-wellness visits, parents can talk with their physician about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine for their children ages 6 months and older.

"Many pediatricians and family practitioners will provide the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible family members, as well as teens, during that same visit," DHHS said.