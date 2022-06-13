What's a heat stroke? Who's most susceptible? And what to do if you see a pet inside a hot car.

With temperatures potentially rising over 100 degrees this week, Novant Health and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office have provided some warning signs and recommendations for heat-related illness in people and pets.

Dr. Charles Bregier, medical director for Novant Health, explained that heat-related illness can range from heat cramps and heat exhaustion to heat stroke. After being in the heat for long periods of time, people should look out for profuse sweating, headaches, nausea, vomiting and lightheadedness. More severe symptoms, such as altered mental status, high temperature, low blood pressure, unconsciousness, seizures and incoherence, can be signs of heat stroke.

In a heat stroke, the body’s core temperature breaches 104 degrees, which causes the shut down of body functions, said Bregier. He advised that anyone who has lost consciousness, is experiencing severe vomiting or diarrhea, or has an altered mental status seek immediate medical attention.

Bregier said that people are more at risk for heat-related illness if they participate in strenuous exercise in high heat and humidity, are already sick, or are wearing too many layers in the heat.

People with symptoms are recommended to come inside and either turn on an air conditioner or fans, drink cool liquids, and shower if they are able to stand. Individuals are advised to remove themselves from heat if they feel symptoms coming on, and if they are not able to come inside immediately, to find shade, take off layers of clothes, fan themselves with a newspaper and remain hydrated, Bregier said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office warned against leaving pets in cars, even for brief periods of times, because a vehicle’s temperature can increase almost 20 degrees in around 10 minutes.

Signs of heat stroke in pets include heavy panting, glazed eyes, unsteadiness, vomiting, lethargy and seizures, the sheriff’s office said. These symptoms can become serious, leading to organ damage or death, they said.

If someone sees a pet unattended in a vehicle outside a business, they should go inside and ask for an announcement to attempt to find the owner. If the pet appears distressed, the person should immediately contact law enforcement. It's not recommended to break into the vehicle or to confront the animal, but instead, to cooperate with the emergency responders, the sheriff’s office said.

