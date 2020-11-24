 Skip to main content
What's closed on Thanksgiving?
What's closed on Thanksgiving?

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Federal offices will be closed Thursday.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Wednesday-Friday.
  • Garbage collections: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday's collections will be one day earlier. Friday's collection will be Monday.
  • Blue week recycling collections: Tuesday, and Wednesday's collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday's recycling collection will be Friday. Friday's collection will be Saturday.
  • Yard waste-cart collections: Wednesday and Thursday's collections will be one day early.
Melissa Hall
