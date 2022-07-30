What's going on during the National Black Theatre Festival? Here's a guide to the nightlife

It’s the eve of the National Black Theatre Festival and many celebrities from stage, screen and television are making their way into Winston-Salem.

Final preparations by festival organizers have been underway for weeks to present more than 130 theatrical productions Aug. 1-6 in various venues throughout the city.

“It’s a flurry of activity over here right now,” said Jackie Alexander, executive producer of the NBTF and artistic director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, which produces the biennial festival.

The N.C. Black Rep builds a lot of the sets for productions.

“Our tech director is Arthur Reese,” Alexander said. “He handles building sets and getting spaces ready. This weekend, we’ll start moving into the venues and prepping them for the shows, getting the lighting equipment and sound equipment in place for when the companies arrive to move in and get their shows up. Companies will arrive Monday. We’ll rehearse and they’ll have a show Tuesday at 2 p.m. It’s a pretty quick turnaround.”

He said things are going great with the preparations.

“We’ve got some amazing shows coming and we’re excited about that,” he said. “The buzz is great.”

Alexander added that festival organizers have been announcing a lot of things and are starting a virtual component of the festival.

There’s also the National Black Theatre Festival app available from the Google and Apple stores.

“We’ve got an app that’s one-stop shopping,” Alexander said. “You can get information on everything you need in the palm of your hand, and updates as stuff goes on….We’re trying to make it as easy for visitors as possible.”

Alexander said people are ready to return to the festival after the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s still uncertainty about what to expect.

“The hotel numbers have been good, and we hope all those people come. Ticket sales have been good. We know there’s an energy and excitement, (but) there’s a lot of unknowns. There has been for the past 2 and a half years."

On Monday, he expects the festival to take on a life of its own.

“What happens, happens, and you just have to balance and juggle and deal with things as they arise," Alexander said. "But I think it’s going to be an amazing energy. Everybody is going to be happy to be back and see each other.”

“We’ve moved a lot of stuff online and we’ve switched some events around to try to combat people’s fears or any concerns.”

Nightlife

Music, bars, lounges, restaurants and people-watching are just some of the nightlife activities in Winston-Salem, especially downtown, that festivalgoers can look forward to during the festival.

“For some people, hanging out downtown is their National Black Festival Theatre experience,” said Dr. Eric Sadler, a local dentist and the board chairman of N.C. Black Rep. “Some may not make it to the shows, but they make it to the lounges and the bars, and it’s like a homecoming. You see people you haven’t seen since the last festival.”

Sadler said the downtown nightlife adds a totally different level of excitement to the festival.

“I look forward to that just for a way to unwind after the plays,” he said.

Typically, after watching a play, he said, people will find place to sit, have a drink, listen to music and people-watch.

In past years of the NBTF, the host hotel – the Marriott downtown – would see a lot of festival traffic in its bar.

“We’d have a DJ downstairs and live bands upstairs so the crowds could segregate themselves to whatever type music they wanted to hear,” Sadler said.

This year, festival organizers won’t offer a party and bands at the host hotel due to COVID concerns.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it at our next festival,” Sadler said.

A few Nightlife highlights

The Old School Block Party, a free event put on by the City of Winston-Salem, is back for the festival and will run August 4—6 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Corpening Plaza in downtown Winston-Salem.

“It’s a tradition at this point,” said Sue Spainhour, senior community educator for the city of Winston-Salem. “We do it because the city is a sponsor of the National Black Theatre Festival. But, also, we do this to complement the other activities that the National black Theatre Festival has going on. If people have already been to a show or they are finished with diner or whatever, there’s this additional event that’s going on that’s free and within walking distance to the hotels where people are staying.”

She said the block party is also aimed at encouraging residents to come down and be part of the theater productions and the free entertainment at Corpening Plaza.

The event will feature jazz, R&B bands, and drumming, along with host and local comedian Tyrone Davis. Headliners are Jazmin Ghent, named by Smooth Jazz Network as the 2017 Best New Smooth Jazz Artist, and soul and funk bands Quick Image Band and Pure Quality Band.

“The energy is really positive and exciting,” Spainhour said of the festival and nightlife. “We’ve got a mingling of people from out of town and our local residents enjoying the shows, the downtown restaurants and bars. Again, our event is just to complement all that our downtown offers our guests.”

At midnight Aug. 2-5, Midnight Poetry Jam will be held at the Benton Convention Center in the Salem Ballroom on the main level.

The event will feature poets and celebrity guest appearances. People are encouraged to bring their “brightest words and let them shine for the world on Black Theatre Holy Ground.” The event is coordinated and hosted by Larry “LB” Barron.

Filmmaker and Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins will be in town for the NBTF. “Red Pill,” which she directed, will have a one-night only screening at Aperture Cinema in downtown Winston-Salem at 10 p.m. Aug. 3. Pinkins, who stars in the film with Kathryn Erbe and Rubén Blades, will attend the screening.

“Set over Halloween weekend 2020, this political thriller follows six friends as they head into “red” country to canvas white women to vote,” Aperture states on its website. “They are armed with idealism and determination, but they should have brought heavy artillery. As they explore the creepy house they booked for the weekend distressing clues indicate that they should get out of there, but they decide to stay. They should have brought heavy artillery.”

“Red Pill” has won more than 20 international awards including The Reel Sisters of The Diaspora, Micheaux, Hamilton Black, Anatomy of Horror, Charleston Black film Festival and Mykonos.

There will also be a free reading of Pinkins’ play “Jeffrey Manor” starring Lisa Arrindell, Dawnn Lewis, Starletta Dupois at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Hearn Room A in the Marriott Downtown hotel at 425 Cherry St.

On Aug. 5, Teentastic, a collaboration between the the city of Winston-Salem and the NBTF, offering programs to entertain and educate teens ages 13-17, will kick off with Teentastic Fashion Show: “The Eclections” from 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 5.

The fashion show will feature designs by Swan Te’ Designs, The Ultimate Junk, Studio B Designs, Win She Smiles and Oh My Donna Collection. Other activities are a dance, poetry and arts performances and DJ Entertainment by Mr. Bill’s Productions.

On Aug. 6, the teen activities will continue from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. with DJ Enertainment by Mr. Bill’s Productions. Jack Boy will perform live on stage.

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to check out the Aug. 5 DADA First Friday Gallery Hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Downtown Arts District.

The event, sponsored by the Downtown Arts District Association, will feature “Piedmont Landscapes,” a collection of works by artist Rick Jones, in the DADA Members Gallery at North Trade Street.

“ART in the INTERSECTION,” will showcase visual and performing artists working live at the intersection of Sixth and Trade streets. The gallery hop also will feature anniversary events from The B String and Visual Index. Other special events will include new exhibitions at Artworks Gallery and Delurk Gallery. Visit dadagalleryhop.com.

Each day of the festival, ROAR on Liberty Street will have live entertainment along with special celebrity guests, such as Mychal-Bella Bowman, a young actress who is from Winston-Salem. Musical performances will feature the group, ENVISION. There will be food, drink specials and more.

Daytime Tours

Triad Cultural Arts Inc. has offered African American Heritage Collective Tours in the city during for NBTF since 2015. This year, the nonprofit organization has three daytime tours – Around the Town Trolley Tour that includes art galleries, historic neighborhoods and enslaved and Freedmen graveyards in Winston-Salem; Triad Excursions—John Coltrane House, Magnolia House, HBCU Tour in Greensboro and High Point; and Excursions – Civil Rights Museum Tour in Greensboro. The tours run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3, 4 and 5.

Cheryl Harry, executive director of Triad Cultural Arts said that people “will get to experience some of the region’s most treasured historic gems. It will take you off the beaten path.”

Fay Hauser, a native of Winston-Salem, will be the celebrity guest for the Around Town Trolley Tour. Hauser is a director, producer, writer and actor. She will share her family history as a descendant of the founders of the Safe Bus Company.