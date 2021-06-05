What's in a padlock? Plenty, if it's at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem

Sweet, right? A sappy, modern version of carving initials into a tree trunk.

Anyhow, this “tradition” — likely fueled by social media — spread like kudzu across the European landscape and eventually landing most famously on the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris.

People being what we are — unoriginal and yet sentimental — eventually put hundreds of thousands of such locks onto the bridge, which caused a section of it to collapse under weight estimated at 40 tons.

Accounts of the collapse (and the underlying practice that caused it) were shared across the internet at the literal speed of light.

Of course, destruction or not, copycats soon replicated the practice around the globe. And it wasn’t long before it found its way to little old Winston-Salem.

Naturally.

And Quarry Park, with its pier and spectacular views, became the favored target, despite the existence of a metal lattice-work arch at an entry point to the Arts District at Sixth and Cherry streets where such displays are encouraged tacitly.

It’s difficult to say when the first padlocks appeared at Quarry Park; it’s safe to say a handful showed up not long after the park opened in 2017.