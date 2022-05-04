What's next if Roe is overturned? History provides clues

By whatever device, be it an iPhone app, an electronic subscription on a laptop, a television feed or old-fashioned paper and ink, news feeds fairly roiled Tuesday morning with (leaked) word that the U.S. Supreme Court stands poised to overturn Roe v. Wade as early as next month.

A sampling of headlines, updated every few hours, read this way:

Report suggests Supreme Court will overturn U.S. abortion law

Roberts says court will investigate leak of draft Roe vs. Wade opinion

If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, what’s next in North Carolina? At this moment in time, no matter whether you dropped to your knees to rejoice or roared with righteous indignation, no one can say.

But this much is certain: those who would suffer most will be poor and female, and in the New South — same as the Old South — many of those will be Black.

Safe for now

If Roe vs. Wade requires definition or explanation — highly unlikely — save yourself the next eight minutes.

(Hint: Roe vs Wade is not a debate on two different methods for crossing the Yadkin River. )

It is, or was, a 50-year precedent that established a woman’s right to an abortion until about week 24 of a pregnancy or when a fetus is viable outside the womb.

If overturned as the leaked opinion suggests it will be, laws commonly referred to as “triggers” passed in more than a dozen states will take effect and severely restrict (or ban outright) access to abortion.

Those states include Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

North Carolina, for now, has a Democratic governor in Roy Cooper and just enough Democratic votes in the Legislature to stave off attempts to override most of Cooper’s vetoes — a tenuous safeguard for abortion rights here.

In practical terms in a post-Roe world, that would leave North Carolina a destination point for desperate women from across the South. A Greyhound ticket from Atlanta to Charlotte runs about $31.

Just getting here is no guarantee for access, however. Nine of the state’s 100 counties have clinics that offer some abortion services, which means even native Tarheels face significant hurdles including costs related to time and travel.

More than 25,000 women have abortions in North Carolina each year, and per surveys, one in five already come here from out of state.

And as per usual, the poor face greater hardship due to a lack of access to reliable transportation and economic opportunity.

Some stats, per a 2014 questionnaire conducted by the Guttmacher Institute answered by more than 8,000 abortion patients, worth considering include:

75% of those seeking abortion are low-income with 49% living below the federal poverty level and another 26% within shouting distance of it;

60% of women seeking an abortion were in their 20s, 25% in their 30s;

The proportion of adolescent patients declined by one-third between 2008 and 2014;

Data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the South leads the nation in terms of its poverty rate — defined as a family of four living on less than $25,000 annually or an individual with less than $10,000 per year — at 13.6%,

And for single-parent households headed by women, the poverty rate is nearly one in four — 24.9%.

Who’s likely to suffer most?

Possible road map

A look at another era when government dictated reproductive rights to women provides a road map for how this might go.

The national eugenic-sterilization movement spanned the 1930s through the 1950s — North Carolina was a disgraceful outlier as we ramped up forced (and coerced) sterilizations in the 50s and continued through the late 60s long after other states discontinued the practice.

Any surprise who suffered most?

More than 7,600 North Carolinians were sterilized largely against their will between 1929 and 1974, when the Legislature formally outlawed eugenic sterilization.

They were overwhelmingly poor and female, more than 99 percent. In the early years between 1929 and 1940, sterilization orders roughly corresponded to racial demographics with 79 percent of the victims being white and 21 percent black.

By the 1960s, though, the percentages were grossly out of whack — 64 percent of those sterilized under state authority were black.

How will things play out post-Roe? It’s impossible to predict with certainty.

But if North Carolina legislators rush headlong to stand with Mississippi and Tennessee, we all know who will pay the heavier price.

