Monday is Memorial Day, and in observance of the holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County office will be closed.

North Carolina state government offices will be closed.

Federal government offices will be closed.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools will be closed.

Garbage collections will be on a normal schedule.

Red week recycling will be postponed one day.

Yard waste collections will be postponed one d

ay.

Memorial Day activityThe Memorial Day ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville.

The speaker will be Al Stewart, a retired assistant Greensboro police chief.

Stewart is also a decorated Viet Nam veteran. He was an Airborne-Ranger sergeant and a Night Hawk gunship gunner.

Stewart has served serval tours as an advisor to soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon, since his retirement.

Lawn chairs are recommended. The ceremony will be held rain or shine.

Information: www.carolinafieldofhonor.org and click on the events menu.