What's safe to do now? Dr. Ohl offers his advice on getting through the omicron surge.
What's safe to do now? Dr. Ohl offers his advice on getting through the omicron surge.

Dr. Christopher Ohl discusses testing options, what's safe to do

With medical experts projecting that the COVID-19 omicron variant may begin to subside by February, one local infectious diseases expert is advising self-imposed public restrictions for the rest of the month.

Ohl said his recommendations are based on the likelihood that the omicron surge will continue for at least the next two weeks.

"I am of the mindset right now that if you really don't have to do it, put it off until February," Ohl said in a segment of his Facebook Live presentation he labeled "What's safe to do now."

Ohl suggested people postpone going out to eat or going to religious services and fitness centers.

"Once we get through the end of the month, I think we can start loosening up," Ohl said.

"If you have to do it, go ahead and do it," but consider get more protective face masks when venturing out.

"It's not really a lockdown, but being more prudent with what you are doing right now."

