What's the best way to avoid a COVID-19 breakthrough infection? The answer from infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl:

Deputies found Stephanie Hutton, 25, dead from a gunshot wound early Sunday, according to the release.
A man was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after he jumped from an interstate bridge in Winston-Salem to get away from Forsyth deputies, authorities said.
Forsyth County government is now accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds and will hold its first virtual meeting on the appl…
Family in Stokes County upset and seeking answers about a deputy who shot their family pet in their side yard. They wonder specifically why deputies there have no body cameras or in-car dashboard recording devices.
A 15-minute Internet search provides plenty of research to question whether the city ought to be booking artists and concerts for public venues.
WSSU Foundation buys 35,603-square-foot building in northwest Winston-Salem.
Forsyth County may soon take a big step forward on building a big event center at Tanglewood Park, making it possible for the county to hold c…
In the state by state race to marijuana revenue, North Carolina lawmakers continue to inch along in the slow lane while others, including neighboring Virginia, look to bigger streams.
A white Winston-Salem police officer was suspended for two days in May in connection with a November incident, caught on cellphone video, in w…
Winston-Salem transportation officials say a voltage fluctuation caused a traffic signal to switch from normal operation to flashing mode last…
