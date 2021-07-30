What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars

Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
Nichols says there may be as many as three of the felines living on vacant property beside her house in Wallburg. She believes they’re cougars, but notes that the felines don’t act completely wild.
Still, she has not gotten any closer than 75 feet or so from the animals. Nichols has seen them on four occasions, sometimes watching them sit in the shade of some crape myrtles on the north side of her house.
Such a sighting might seem wildly improbable, since cougars have been extinct in North Carolina for over 100 years.
Nichols has shot photos and videos of the felines with her smartphone and shared them with the Journal and showed them to others.
She said everyone she’s shown the photos and videos to is convinced the animals are cougars. One of the cats is bigger than the others. Nichols isn’t certain there are three but believes that to be the case.
When her neighbor Amanda Adams looked at the photo evidence, she said she knew right away that the felines were not domestic cats.
“I think the big one is 20 to 30 pounds,” Adams said. “I see raccoons, coyotes and deer, but I’ve never seen that.”
A full-grown cougar would be much larger than any of the felines Nichols has spotted: According to the wildlife commission, such an animal would be six to eight feet long, weigh 100 to 150 pounds and have a black tail tip.
Could the felines be young cougars? According to the information from the wildlife commission, cougar cubs are buff colored with spots that eventually fade.
Wildlife experts say sometimes cougars are spotted that have been released by individuals who were keeping them as exotic pets.
The property where the cats hang out is partly grown up in weeds, and partly in weeds getting invaded by young trees. There are plenty of places in there for something to hide out, if it wanted to.
Nichols said that as far as she knows, she is the only person who has spotted the animals. She’s typically filmed them from her side porch. Although she’s seen the animals basking near the weedy lot, she hasn’t dared approach them.
“I don’t want to get bit,” she said.
Although the Eastern cougar was once native to North Carolina, the N.C. Wildlife Commission says it went into decline throughout the 18th century because of hunting, the loss of habitat and the decline of the white-tailed deer, its major prey.
The commission says the last known sighting was in Macon County, in the mountains, in 1886. Although sightings are still reported, the animals often turn out to be bobcats, coyotes, dogs or even black bears, the commission reports.
When Jennifer Ireland watched the video she concluded the feline was not a bobcat, the state’s only native wild cat. Ireland is the curator of mammals at the North Carolina Zoo.
“One of the defining characteristics of cougars is their long tail, similar to what you see in the video,” Ireland said in an email provided by the zoo. “However, I wouldn’t want to definitely say yes or no it’s a cougar just from the video.”
Lt. Wesley Howell, who heads animal control in Davidson County, is skeptical the feline is a cougar. He said a wildlife officer visited the area a couple months ago on a similar report and that it was “nothing more than a big cat.”
“To see one in this area would be pretty rare,” he said. “They are not really out here at all.”
According to Nichols, an animal-control officer said she couldn’t do anything to get rid of the cats if she wanted to, “because it is their habitat.”
Experts say the cougar is extremely reclusive and that people who live in parts of the American West where cougars are common sometimes spend their entire lives without seeing one.
Nichols said the animals she has seen sometimes sat and looked at her as she watched them.
“If you look at it over there, it is bigger than a cat,” she said.
