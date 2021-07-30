What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars

Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.

Nichols says there may be as many as three of the felines living on vacant property beside her house in Wallburg. She believes they’re cougars, but notes that the felines don’t act completely wild.

Still, she has not gotten any closer than 75 feet or so from the animals. Nichols has seen them on four occasions, sometimes watching them sit in the shade of some crape myrtles on the north side of her house.

Such a sighting might seem wildly improbable, since cougars have been extinct in North Carolina for over 100 years.

Nichols has shot photos and videos of the felines with her smartphone and shared them with the Journal and showed them to others.

She said everyone she’s shown the photos and videos to is convinced the animals are cougars. One of the cats is bigger than the others. Nichols isn’t certain there are three but believes that to be the case.

When her neighbor Amanda Adams looked at the photo evidence, she said she knew right away that the felines were not domestic cats.

“I think the big one is 20 to 30 pounds,” Adams said. “I see raccoons, coyotes and deer, but I’ve never seen that.”