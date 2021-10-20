When will COVID-19 vaccines be available for Forsyth County children? Clinics could start as early as next month, officials say

State health officials are beginning to prepare county health departments and pediatric medical practices to provide COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services sent a survey Tuesday to more than 230 providers that includes a vaccine allocation request.
Health departments and pediatric practices that do not respond to the survey will be considered as declining to participate.
The White House said it plans to allow those ages 5 to 11 to be vaccinated at a pediatrician's office, pharmacy and potentially at school.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to address Oct. 26 whether to approve a version of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5 to 11. A final federal review is slated for Nov. 2-3.
Both the FDA and DHHS said that if federal regulatory permission is granted Nov. 3, doses designed for those ages 5 to 11 could begin being shipped within a day. The vaccine is planned to be provided with smaller needles.
About 44% of Forsyth County residents ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, as well as 51% of those ages 18 to 24, said Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift.
Projections show that of those ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth, or about 20,000 out of 35,500, would be fully vaccinated if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for them, Swift said.
Public health officials could begin holding vaccination events as soon as late November in cooperation with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, he said.
That could include on-campus, outreach events and Saturday vaccinations at the health department.
"There will be ample opportunities for children in those age ranges to get the vaccine," Swift said.
Swift expressed confidence that vaccinating children would help reduce community spread of the delta variant.
"If children get COVID, they could spread it to siblings, parents and grandparents, friends and family," he said.
Federal, state efforts
Hundreds of school- and community-based clinics will be funded and supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
State officials said the Biden administration has made initial pediatric vaccine allocations to states based on population. The allocation could be as much as 124,500 doses, WRAL in Raleigh reported.
"We are working with pediatricians, local health departments, pharmacies and other vaccine providers so they can be operationally ready to administer vaccine as quickly as possible when and if vaccines for younger children are authorized and recommended," DHHS said.
"We anticipate demand to be particularly high for the first two weeks of the program," according to the DHHS survey. "Please consider operational preparations to serve as many children as possible.
"Getting kids vaccinated quickly and equitably is our goal — please accept only what you need and use what you order.
"In the coming weeks, if excess vaccine accumulates at a provider, we may transfer vaccine from one provider to another to meet demand. You will be eligible to reorder more pediatric vaccine once you have administered at least 70% of your pediatric Pfizer inventory."
DHHS advises parents to go to www.MySpot.nc.gov, call (888) 675-4567 or text their zip code to 438829 to find vaccine sites near them.
