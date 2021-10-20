When will COVID-19 vaccines be available for Forsyth County children? Clinics could start as early as next month, officials say

State health officials are beginning to prepare county health departments and pediatric medical practices to provide COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services sent a survey Tuesday to more than 230 providers that includes a vaccine allocation request.

Health departments and pediatric practices that do not respond to the survey will be considered as declining to participate.

The White House said it plans to allow those ages 5 to 11 to be vaccinated at a pediatrician's office, pharmacy and potentially at school.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to address Oct. 26 whether to approve a version of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5 to 11. A final federal review is slated for Nov. 2-3.

Both the FDA and DHHS said that if federal regulatory permission is granted Nov. 3, doses designed for those ages 5 to 11 could begin being shipped within a day. The vaccine is planned to be provided with smaller needles.

About 44% of Forsyth County residents ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, as well as 51% of those ages 18 to 24, said Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift.