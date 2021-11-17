When will the planned park at Merschel Plaza be built? It might happen faster than we think

The Pepper Building, now a hip, cutting-edge hotel, and the former county courthouse where a generic rebel statue once stood as tribute to yesterday’s racists loom to the east. A smaller historic market noting the lunch counter sit-ins across Liberty note big strides forward.

To the south, a new Kaledium takes shape in the old sheriff’s HQ — a nod to our kids and the future they hold. And on the west, a high-rise condominium among the very first to illuminate the promise of rebirth of a city’s center.

But what of the plaza and the park it shall one day hold?

Until 2014, the space was called Civic Plaza. Though rechristened in that year to honor then outgoing Council Member Wanda Merschel — may she rest in peace — plans to overhaul it continued to hem and haw and come and go.

A line of proposals were forwarded by a series of developers, pretenders and visionaries. Members of Occupy Winston-Salem sought to use it as ground-zero encampment for economic protest, a request prudently denied.

A plan backed by the builder of One Park Vista fizzled under recession, and another schemed up for post-Pepper overhaul never quite got off the ground.