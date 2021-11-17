When will the planned park at Merschel Plaza be built? It might happen faster than we think

The first sentence, as it should, really set the tone for an informative and important story about the ongoing, never-ending quest to upgrade and improve Winston-Salem’s beating heart downtown.
“City leaders hope to see progress on Merschel Plaza during the coming year,” it said, “though that’s going to take some coordination among various public and private interests.”
While not exactly earth-shattering — any number of projects down this way, including but not limited to the ballpark and the repurposing of the old Forsyth County’s sheriff’s office — the lead sentence to that story nevertheless succinctly summed up the issue at hand.
Merschel Plaza, at various times a mudhole, grass farm and after-dark (mostly) urinal for transient passersby, has long needed a boost to get across an imaginary finishing line.
The fact that the story was published more than 6½ years ago, in the earliest days of 2015, only lends urgency to a task well worth the time — and money — it’s taking to complete.
Unhurried infill in city center
The plaza’s location, between tall buildings and smack in the middle of Fourth Street linking east with west, makes it ideal as a centerpiece park for a thriving downtown.
It’s surrounded by history, the old and the modern, the inspirational and reminders from whence we’ve come and the road yet to travel.
The Pepper Building, now a hip, cutting-edge hotel, and the former county courthouse where a generic rebel statue once stood as tribute to yesterday’s racists loom to the east. A smaller historic market noting the lunch counter sit-ins across Liberty note big strides forward.
To the south, a new Kaledium takes shape in the old sheriff’s HQ — a nod to our kids and the future they hold. And on the west, a high-rise condominium among the very first to illuminate the promise of rebirth of a city’s center.
But what of the plaza and the park it shall one day hold?
Until 2014, the space was called Civic Plaza. Though rechristened in that year to honor then outgoing Council Member Wanda Merschel — may she rest in peace — plans to overhaul it continued to hem and haw and come and go.
A line of proposals were forwarded by a series of developers, pretenders and visionaries. Members of Occupy Winston-Salem sought to use it as ground-zero encampment for economic protest, a request prudently denied.
A plan backed by the builder of One Park Vista fizzled under recession, and another schemed up for post-Pepper overhaul never quite got off the ground.
This we know, as the City Council as currently constituted, just this week indicated that it was finally ready to move on from the newest, latest and greatest development plan and onto yet another.
A deadline has passed without discernible, definable progress and so officials looked to a new contract with Frank L. Blum Construction to build, once and for all, a fitting park in the Merschel Plaza for a cool $4.2 million all-in.
No dithering, no standoffs
As noted in most recent updates earlier this week, the move is expected to be smooth and somewhat seamless as Blum holds the $27 million contract for Kaledium.
That, in theory, should mean that it’ll be quicker and faster to flood the zone with crews and gear already slated for work just across the street. Synergy perhaps.
Whether that comes to pass, we shall soon see.
But the fact that city officials didn’t dither or move into a protracted standoff over prior plans for the plaza—see the blueprints for the Downtown Ballpark of the mid-2000s—would seem to indicate that on a smaller, less complicated and less contentious scale, a lesson in local history was learned and learned well.
Plans still exist for another batch of new apartments on the plaza’s southeast side — please no more cookie-cutter, Volvo-style apartments (motto “Boxy but good”) — and that is a good thing. More people equals more energy and more tax revenue generated from the beating heart of downtown.
The timeline (this go-round) calls for Merschel Plaza to be completed in eight months, which given the warp-speed finish of nearby Salem Parkway for comparison, seems very attainable.
“It is a strategic location in the core of downtown that has long been identified as a central gathering place for people to come during lunch breaks,” said Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership. “In general broad-brush strokes, we want this to be an active public park — we see a very active and inviting environment for people to come together and enjoy being in the center of our city.”
Thiel, by the way, uttered those words in January 2015. The more things change … you know the rest.
