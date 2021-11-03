Where can I get a COVID vaccine for my child?

North Carolina children ages 5 to 11 can get a kid-size dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen gave her authorization Wednesday.
The Pfizer vaccine for that age group received final federal regulatory approvals Tuesday.
The dose is about one-third of the strength of the adult version, and will be given with smaller needles. The doses are free, just as those for ages 12 and older.
There is no requirement to be a patient of the three regional health care systems to obtain the vaccination.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist pediatric facilities began providing the vaccine Wednesday to children in the 5-to-11 age group at five Triad clinics via Brenner Children’s Hospital.
Those getting their first Pfizer dose Wednesday already had a wellness or other appointment scheduled at those clinics. Parents were asked during the visit if they wanted to get the Pfizer vaccine for their child.
Downtown Health Plaza officials said each Pfizer vial contains 10 doses for the 5-to-11 age group. They expected to provide at least 10 doses Wednesday.
The other Baptist clinics with available doses for the 5-to-11 age group are in Davidson, Davie and Guilford counties.
An updated list of locations, vaccine type and age availability can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled online through myWakeHealth.edu or by calling 336-702-6843-COVID.
“We know that many families have been looking forward to this day for a long time,” said Alisa Starbuck, president of Brenner. “We are so pleased to be the first to offer the vaccine to children, both locally and throughout our region, bringing us another step closer to ending this pandemic.”
Novant availability
Novant Health Inc. said it would begin scheduling appointments at 8 a.m. Thursday.
In the Triad, Novant's doses will be available at its Hanes Mall mass-vaccination site. Vaccination hours remain 7 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Novant cautioned it may have limited appointments due to initial supply and demand. It expects to receive additional supply as part of the state’s phased allocation plan.
Novant expects some Triad-area pediatric and family medicine clinics will be available to provide the doses. Novant said established patients are encouraged to check their pediatric clinic’s website or Facebook page to find out if their clinic is offering the vaccine and find out how to schedule a vaccine.
Parents and guardians can schedule appointment through a MyChart account at www.MyNovant.org, or go to www.GetVaccinated.org.
As of Wednesday, Novant Health said about 17,000 youths ages 12 to 17 have become fully vaccinated through its facilities.
Vaccination details
All Pfizer vaccine doses remain provided three weeks apart, with the systems and health department planning to schedule the appointment for the second dose when the first dose is administered.
Parental consent is required for the children to be vaccinated after the state legislature passed a law that requires written consent from a parent or guardian for a minor to receive a vaccine that has been granted an emergency use authorization and is not fully approved by the FDA.
"Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus just like everyone else," Cohen said in a statement. "The authorization of the Pfizer vaccine provides a safe, tested way to protect them from serious illness and provide healthier, happier experiences in and outside of the classroom."
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would be fully vaccinated once the Pfizer vaccine is approved for them
Pediatric cases of COVID-19 have gone up by about 240% in the United States since the delta variant surge began in early July, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both determined there were no safety concerns or serious side effects noted in the Pfizer clinical trials for the age group.
Temporary side effects for those ages 5 to 11 are similar to older kids and adults, which may include a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or so.
"Getting school-age kids vaccinated will help keep them safe to play sports, attend events, be with friends and do all of the other things kids love to do that they may currently be missing out on," Cohen said.
Swift recommends parents have their child in the 5-to-11 age group get their first dose within the next 10-14 days so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
"I will be getting my daughters vaccinated this weekend,” Cohen said.
“Don’t wait to vaccinate your kids, so they get back to safely being with family and friends, especially as we head into the holiday season."
Ample doses
DHHS said last week that there will be “ample supply” statewide in North Carolina for those ages 5 to 11.
For example, Baptist said Tuesday it has received 6,900 doses for the Triad and Northwest N.C. in what it termed “waves 1 and 2.”
Cone said it expects to receive between 900 and 1,200 doses for the age group this week.
However, it’s likely the doses won’t be administered by the Forsyth health department until Friday or Saturday at the earliest, Swift said.
DHHS said that more than 750 locations statewide “are preparing to provide vaccines to (the 5 to 11) age group, including doctors’ offices, pharmacies, local health departments, community vaccination events and family vaccination sites.”
About 45% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, as well as 52% of those ages 18 to 24, Swift said.
