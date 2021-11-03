Where can I get a COVID vaccine for my child?

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both determined there were no safety concerns or serious side effects noted in the Pfizer clinical trials for the age group.

Temporary side effects for those ages 5 to 11 are similar to older kids and adults, which may include a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or so.

"Getting school-age kids vaccinated will help keep them safe to play sports, attend events, be with friends and do all of the other things kids love to do that they may currently be missing out on," Cohen said.

Swift recommends parents have their child in the 5-to-11 age group get their first dose within the next 10-14 days so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

"I will be getting my daughters vaccinated this weekend,” Cohen said.

“Don’t wait to vaccinate your kids, so they get back to safely being with family and friends, especially as we head into the holiday season."

Ample doses

DHHS said last week that there will be “ample supply” statewide in North Carolina for those ages 5 to 11.