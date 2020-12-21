Where the COVID-19 vaccine is going this week in the Triad

North Carolina health officials said Monday that the state received 61,425 Pfizer vaccine doses from the federal government for this week's distribution. The first week's allocation was 85,800.
"Because the Pfizer vaccine must be shipped in units of 975 doses, fewer hospitals will receive Week Two shipments," DHHS said.
Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers, as well as Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, are each scheduled to receive 1,950 doses
Others receiving doses are: 1,950 for Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington; 975 for High Point Medical Center; and 975 for Randolph Hospital in Asheboro.
DHHS said the allocations are based on county population, acute and intensive-care unit beds for hospitals and ability to manage Pfizer’s shipping requirements.
The second dose of Pfizer for individuals who have already received their first dose will be shipped next week.
County health departments are scheduled to begin receiving initial doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. It is shipped in smaller units than Pfizer's.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health expects to receive a first round of 2,800 Moderna doses.
Those receiving those initial vaccinations will be health care employees working directly with COVID-19 patients and long-term care residents and staff. People can find out about the county's vaccine doses at forsyth.cc/PublicHealth.
The Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t have to be stored in ultra-cold freezers, will be the primary vaccine used by county health departments, pharmacies and long-term care centers.
CVS Health said Monday it expects to begin administering the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in long-term care facilities in North Carolina next week. Twelve states will get their first doses this week.
