 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where the COVID-19 vaccine is going this week in the Triad
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Where the COVID-19 vaccine is going this week in the Triad

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Carolina health officials said Monday that the state received 61,425 Pfizer vaccine doses from the federal government for this week's distribution. The first week's allocation was 85,800.

"Because the Pfizer vaccine must be shipped in units of 975 doses, fewer hospitals will receive Week Two shipments," DHHS said.

Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers, as well as Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, are each scheduled to receive 1,950 doses

Others receiving doses are: 1,950 for Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington; 975 for High Point Medical Center; and 975 for Randolph Hospital in Asheboro.

DHHS said the allocations are based on county population, acute and intensive-care unit beds for hospitals and ability to manage Pfizer’s shipping requirements.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The second dose of Pfizer for individuals who have already received their first dose will be shipped next week.

County health departments are scheduled to begin receiving initial doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. It is shipped in smaller units than Pfizer's.

The Forsyth Department of Public Health expects to receive a first round of 2,800 Moderna doses.

Those receiving those initial vaccinations will be health care employees working directly with COVID-19 patients and long-term care residents and staff. People can find out about the county's vaccine doses at forsyth.cc/PublicHealth.

The Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t have to be stored in ultra-cold freezers, will be the primary vaccine used by county health departments, pharmacies and long-term care centers.

CVS Health said Monday it expects to begin administering the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in long-term care facilities in North Carolina next week. Twelve states will get their first doses this week.

How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News