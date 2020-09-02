After a months of looking for property in a densely developed portion of the city, officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have come up with three possible locations for a new Brunson Elementary School, a project that voters approved in 2016 as part of a $350 million bond referendum.
The locations are: the current home of Brunson on Hawthorne Avenue; a parcel of land that includes Cook Literacy Model School on 11th Street; and 10 acres at the former Thomasville Furniture Industries at 1201 Patterson Avenue.
If the Cook property is chosen, both schools would merge. It is also the only option that would involve redrawing school boundaries.
The board of education is expected to discuss the sites at its meetings this month. The new school, wherever it is located, is scheduled to open in 2023.
Last week, the school district held virtual community meetings detailing each of the sites and sent out surveys to parents of children at Brunson and Cook. Those surveys are due Friday.
Colon Moore, the construction school planning director, said finding 4- to 15-acre sites within the Brunson school district was a challenge. Officials initially identified 20 pieces of property that might work but those sites were eventually eliminated.
As sites dried up, the school brought in a local real estate firm, Linville Team Partners, to help.
"We cast as wide a net as we possibly could throughout the Brunson district," said Aubrey Linville, the company president. "We considered sites on the market, sites off the market.... It's a fully developed district. There's very little grass or chunks of land to be developed."
Part of their assessment involved evaluating the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses, the topography, the availability and cost.
"We ended up with the Thomasville site," Linville said. "I believe it to be the best located site within the Brunson district that is not on an existing school-owned piece of property."
Each of the sites comes with challenges. Built more than 60 years ago, Brunson sits in a floodplain, with Peters Creek bisecting its property. During heavy rains, the school can flood. Besides being outdated, it is overcrowded with about 480 students.
With an estimated cost of $42 million, building a replacement school at the current location is the most expensive of the three options. Some of that expense would be from raising the elevation of the site to reduce flooding. It's also on a narrow strip of property that presents some construction challenges, which add to the site-development costs.
The Cook site has some topography issues, and a retaining wall would need to be built. The estimated cost for that project is $36.6 million. The school system considered merging the two schools in 2009 but abandoned the plan after Cook parents raised objections. Some feared that the school would lose its identity as a neighborhood school that served black children before integration. Its average enrollment last year was 242 students.
The Patterson Avenue site would require the demolition of the former Thomasville Furniture building. It would also need some environmental remediation because of contaminated soil, a common challenge on former industrial sites, Moore said. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has accepted the site into its brownfields program, which works with prospective developers to redevelop sites that remain idle because of possible environmental issues. The property is in an area of the city that is on the brink of redevelopment, near what has been dubbed Industrial Hill.
According to a report presented to the board in February, the levels of contaminants in the soil exceed those set by the N.C. DEQ. The data taken from the soil analysis appears to be consistent with the former manufacturing operations at the site, the report concluded. Once the largest furniture manufacturing plant in Forsyth County, Thomasville Furniture's Plant H closed in 2003.
The school district has an option to buy the property from its current owners, Castle Rock Holdings, according to school spokesman Brent Campbell.
The cost estimate of a new school at Patterson Avenue is $34.6 million, the least expensive of the three options.
If the board decides to build at Brunson or Cook, students in those schools would either be dispersed to schools across the district or attend a "swing" school, which would be an empty school that the district owns, while the new school is being built.
Given the lack of suitable property within the Brunson district, school officials began looking at the Cook site as a possible solution, Campbell said. The capacity for a merged school would be 926 students.
"They all have positives and negatives to them," said Leah Crowley, the chairperson of the board of education's buildings and grounds committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.