Wherehouse Art Hotel to move from current downtown Winston-Salem location
Wherehouse Art Hotel to move from current downtown Winston-Salem location

Wherehouse

Art, including Cat portrait by Jonathan Dockery, and an Artomat machine in a hallway connecting the lobby and available rooms at the Wherehouse Art Hotel on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The Wherehouse Art Hotel, a lodging rental, event space and living art gallery, is moving soon from its location above Krankies Coffee at 211 East 3rd St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

“We haven’t had any regular guests or art shows or performances since March, so, in a way, for safety, we have been closed to the public for awhile,” said Haydee Thompson, hotel curator. “Instead, we had been hosting nurses exclusively.”

Thompson said Wherehouse Art Hotel is still showing artists’ works in Krankies cafe and at Footnote and will continue to exhibit art in as many places as it can until it has a new location.

“It may take some time, but we have every hope the next chapter will be just as exciting,” she said.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

