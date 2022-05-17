Which NC cities made the 'Best Places to Live' list? (Spoiler alert: If yours isn't here, a neighbor probably is)

Seven North Carolina cities made the latest U.S. News & World Report list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Moving way up in the ranking — from No. 52 to last year to No. 31 in the latest — was Hickory.

Asheville also saw its ranking rise slightly, from No. 48 to 46.

Winston-Salem appeared at No. 56, dropping by 10 from the year before.

Greensboro also ranked lower, dropping from 90th to 94th place.

Perennial favorites Raleigh/Durham and Charlotte lost ground in the ranking, too.

Last year, the Raleigh area was named the second-best place to live in the country. This year, North Carolina's capital city is at No. 6.

Charlotte fell 10 spots, from No. 20 to No. 30.

The publication says that, to make the top of the list, a city has to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.

Unemployment rates and salary play into the equation, as do crime rates, education data and even air quality. U.S. News also looks at how many people are moving to or away from each metro area.

The breakdown of N.C. cities making the list: