Which UNCSA grad was nominated for an Emmy?

Lovecraft Country

Jonathan Majors, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, stars as Atticus Freeman, a science fiction fan with a secret destiny in "Lovecraft Country."

 Elizabeth Morris/HBO

Jonathan Majors, who graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in 2012, has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.”

Majors plays Atticus Black, a man who travels through Jim Crow-era America in search of his missing father in the show, which mixed horror, history and science fiction. The show was a hit for HBO. 

HBO announced earlier this month that the series would not have a second season.

Majors next will play Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and it has been reported that he is in talks to star in “Creed 3.”

