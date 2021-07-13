Which UNCSA grad was nominated for an Emmy?

Jonathan Majors, who graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in 2012, has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.”
Majors plays Atticus Black, a man who travels through Jim Crow-era America in search of his missing father in the show, which mixed horror, history and science fiction. The show was a hit for HBO.
HBO announced earlier this month that the series would not have a second season.
Majors next will play Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and it has been reported that he is in talks to star in “Creed 3.”
