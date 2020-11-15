Whitaker Elementary moving to all remote learning following COVID-19 cases

Whitaker Elementary School will be closed to students and staff until Nov. 30 after officials learned of five self-reported cases of COVID-19 in individuals associated with the school.

First-graders scheduled to start in-person learning Monday and kindergarteners already in school will learn remotely until Nov. 30, officials said. Remote learning will continue as scheduled for all other grades.

School officials are working with the health department to verify and track each case, according to a Sunday press release from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is working to verify the cases and determine if this will constitute an official cluster.

School officials said the process to disinfect and sanitize the affected areas in the school will begin immediately.

Monday marks the third week in a row that different cohorts of students are returning to in-person learning.

Pre-kindergartners returned on Nov. 2 and kindergartners returned Nov. 9. First-graders across the district are scheduled to return Monday, under the staggered re-entry plan that school board approved last week.

The board will evaluate the plan at its regular meeting on Tuesday to determine if more grades should return to classrooms.