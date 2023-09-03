Seizing business opportunities as they appear has proven to be a key ingredient in Hispanic foods distributor Purple Crow’s major growth spurt during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purple Crow primarily serves Hispanic food vendors, typically small businesses, in the Carolinas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia.

The company said the brand “remains distinctive among the competition for providing deeply authentic Mexican products.”

According to Dan Calhoun, the chief executive and president, business has nearly quadrupled in revenue since 2019. That level of success has inspired Purple Crow’s executive and private investors to take on its biggest venture yet — purchasing the 850,000-square-foot building at Whitaker Park that once served as the front door of the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant.

Purple Crow and Cook Medical recently disclosed plans for the property sale, and it’s an example of one company’s pandemic work-from-home pullback becoming another company’s expansion Godsend. Cook paid $4 million in July 2021 for a section that features 39.3 acres.

Purple Crow plans to add up to 274 jobs at an average annual wage of $72,000 as well as spend $50 million in renovating the Whitaker Park building. The facility is projected to be operational by end of 2024.

In return, the company is requesting up to $694,218 in performance-based incentives from the Winston-Salem City Council. It would be required to operate in the facility for at least 10 years. Purple Crow also plans to request incentives from Forsyth County and the N.C. Commerce Department.

Calhoun credited much of Purple Crow’s growth during the pandemic to the timely and fateful investment by private investors. Those investors include: billionaire Ken Langone, a co-founder of The Home Depot and founder and chief executive of Invemed Associates; Thomas Teague, president and chief executive of Salem Corp. of Winston-Salem and a partner in Invemed; and Al Carey, executive chairman of Unifi and a former chief executive of PepsiCo North America.

Calhoun said Purple Crow officials are “quite confident” that the Whitaker Park space will not be too much to manage.

The company plans to consolidate operations from a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility at 2900 Lowery St. as well as an additional 200,000 square feet of distribution and warehouse space in the area.

“The savings generated by just consolidating the operations will largely pay back the cost of the building,” Calhoun said.

****

Calhoun compares Purple Crow’s core operations to a pair of lungs.

“During the day, we’re receiving product starting at 5 to 6 a.m., so we’re breathing in at that time as we’re reloading our shelves,” Calhoun explained. “About 2 p.m., we stop receiving product and second and third shifts are about products going out, so we’re breathing out.”

Calhoun said the company currently sends as many as five tractor-trailer loads of supplies to the Washington, D.C., and Atlanta areas on a daily basis.

Calhoun said the Whitaker Park building will allow the company to start picking out inventory for orders sooner in the day because there will be more staging areas.

“We’ll be able to bring in product on one side, stage it in the middle, and ship our inventory on the other side — which is key for a time-sensitive, fresh product business,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun added that consolidating into one site is advantageous in part because “of how physical our business is and not just in the moving of product. A good number of our smaller clients, independent grocery stores, are not at the top level of technology, so it means handling cash, handwriting orders and deliveries ... a logistics challenge. They still want to touch and smell the products.”

****

Dan Calhoun and his brothers, Nat and Phil, grew up in Mexico as sons of missionary parents. They have worked together for 36 years in many successful businesses, with Nat serving as the director of operations for Purple Crow predecessor La Tortilleria and Phil as business development director.

Teague served as a conduit for the pivotal private investment after meeting Calhoun in 2018.

“(Dan) knew the business really well, and he knew the opportunities,” Teague explained. “They understand the Latino culture. They know it better than anyone I’ve ever met, and that’s why they impress me so much.”

Langone said his involvement sprang out of “the economics of what they are doing is fabulous. It’s a growing market. It’s in the right part of the United States.”

Carey said that from his PepsiCo experience, “I have seen the growth of the Latino community, as well as the Latino food business. I believe the possibilities to take advantage of the growth and expansion opportunities are great.”

****

Calhoun said Purple Crow heard about Cook Medical’s decision to sell the Whitaker Park building “from a friend of a friend of a friend.”

Recalled Calhoun: “We met with the Cook Medical officials, walked the building and called them the next day and said, ‘Let’s make this happen.’”

Calhoun said that before Purple Crow was made aware of the Whitaker Park option, officials had looked at buildings in Davie and Davidson counties, and even the former 755,999-square-foot Weeks plant that United Furniture Industries had shut down as part of its manufacturing collapse.

“We didn’t want to leave Winston-Salem, but there was little to no space available,” Calhoun said, “and we were setting our minds on having to move until we learned of the Whitaker Park possibility.”

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said Purple Crow’s growth is a highlight of the burgeoning food and beverage segment within the advanced manufacturing sector.

“We have legacy brands that remain committed to growing here,” Owens said. “The fact that these projects occurred throughout the pandemic is evidence of the industry’s resiliency and growth projections, and particularly important as they provided workforce opportunities during a critical time for employment.”

Owens cautioned that “as companies such as these continue to grow, the process for retaining them is very competitive. We will continue to work to deliver the optimum conditions they require to be successful and remain here.”