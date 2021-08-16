"Who knew?" Leo Arnaud, French-born composer of Olympics theme music used on TV, is buried in Yadkin County

HAMPTONVILLE – Bradley Hardy freely admits that he had “wandered down a rabbit hole” — wasting time in other words — scouring the Internet.
“I wound up looking through Wikipedia looking for notable figures with connections to Yadkin County,” he said somewhat sheepishly.
The list, such that it is, is relatively short but has its share of locally familiar names.
Some Hardy knew. NASCAR legend “Junior” Johnson owned a magnificent 150-acre estate in Yadkin County; Ernie Shore, who played baseball with Babe Ruth before serving as sheriff of Forsyth County, was born in East Bend; and Dickie Hemric, the ACC’s all-time leader in rebounding, who played for Wake Forest and the Boston Celtics, attended old Jonesville High.
Some he’d heard of, but couldn’t quite place. Thomas Clingman, a U.S. senator from North Carolina before becoming a general in the Confederate Army, was born in Huntsville. Clingman’s Dome, the tallest peak in the Smoky Mountains National Park, was named for him.
But there was one name near the top of the list that stumped him. Leo Arnaud? Who?
Then he listened to "Bugler’s Dream", Arnaud’s most famous piece. You’ve heard it, too, most recently during the Tokyo Olympics.
“Everybody’s heard that song 1,000 times,” Hardy said. “Leo Arnaud lived here in Yadkin County. Who knew?”
Sir Leo
A handful of old-timers and members of the Asbury United Methodist Church in southwestern Yadkin County sure did.
Arnaud’s gravestone, which stands at least 8-feet tall, towers over neighboring markers in the little church’s cemetery not far off U.S. 421.
Here among these peaceful foothills rests Sir Leo whose legendary musical genius stirred nations the world over with his triumphant “Bugler’s Dream”
“Yes we at Asbury who were his friends are proud to have known Sir Leo,” wrote Carolyn Shore on Facebook.
By any measure, Arnaud was a successful composer even before “Bugler’s Dream” turned into an instantly familiar musical icon.
A wealth of information about his life is contained in a 1996 dissertation written by Michael Kolstad, a Ph.D candidate at UNCG who interviewed Arnaud's widow, Faye Brooks Arnaud and other close friends.
Arnaud was born in France in 1904, and studied at well-known (in the music world) conservatories in Paris and Lyon alongside Maurice Ravel.
He’d made a name for himself as a jazz trombonist in France and Great Britain before emigrating to the United States in 1931. Arnaud wound up in Hollywood and composed music for MGM Studios for 30 years. He was knighted in Spain and Finland.
Arnaud was nominated for an Academy Award for orchestration his work on "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," Kolstad wrote, and worked with a Who's Who in Hollywood including Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor and close friend Fred Astaire.
But it was “Bugler’s Dream,” which he composed in 1958, that set him apart — particularly when ABC first used it as the theme for the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria.
(For those of us who remember payphones but aren't quite old enough to remember the ‘60s, “Bugler’s Dream” played every Saturday afternoon before ABC’s Wide World of Sports when that poor Slovenian wiped out on a ski jump — Vinko Bogataj, the ignominious Agony of Defeat guy — while competing in the Winter Games for the former Yugoslavia.)
Arnaud’s composition was used again and again to introduce coverage of winter and summer Olympic Games on two networks, and eventually was combined in a medley with composer John Williams’ piece “Olympic symbols” that’s still used today.
A quiet retirement
Arnaud's first wife died in 1976. He met Faye Brooks of Hamptonville on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend when Brooks, who had also lost a spouse, was visiting California.
They married in 1977 and relocated to Yadkin County in 1980 after Arnaud retired. They lived near Hamptonville, and Arnaud would perform occasionally at area churches until his death in 1991. Lady Faye, as she'd come to be known, died in 2007.
While friends, family and fellow parishioners certainly knew of Arnaud, recognition even in the immediate area faded through the years.
Then Hardy, a local history buff, went down into his rabbit hole. He read up on Arnaud’s life and work, and when the Summer Olympics were in full flight, he took his newly learned tidbit one step farther.
He looked up Arnaud’s final resting place, planted an American flag in front of it and passed word via social media.
“As the Olympics come to a close and the United States once again crushes it in the medal count, I wanted to make certain that one man’s contribution did not go unnoticed,” Hardy wrote on Facebook.
“People of all nations of the world know this song, whether they care for sports or not, and I just thought he deserved a little recognition.”
The subsequent reaction, while not the virtual equivalent of a Kardashian stunt, caught him a little bit off guard.
His Facebook post was shared nearly 400 times, and certainly accomplished his modest goal of honoring a transplanted Yadkin County resident whose work is known around the world.
“I was shocked, honestly. But I figured if I found it interesting, other people would, too,” Hardy said. “It’s pretty cool.”
