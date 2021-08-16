"Who knew?" Leo Arnaud, French-born composer of Olympics theme music used on TV, is buried in Yadkin County

Arnaud was nominated for an Academy Award for orchestration his work on "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," Kolstad wrote, and worked with a Who's Who in Hollywood including Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor and close friend Fred Astaire.

But it was “Bugler’s Dream,” which he composed in 1958, that set him apart — particularly when ABC first used it as the theme for the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria.

(For those of us who remember payphones but aren't quite old enough to remember the ‘60s, “Bugler’s Dream” played every Saturday afternoon before ABC’s Wide World of Sports when that poor Slovenian wiped out on a ski jump — Vinko Bogataj, the ignominious Agony of Defeat guy — while competing in the Winter Games for the former Yugoslavia.)

Arnaud’s composition was used again and again to introduce coverage of winter and summer Olympic Games on two networks, and eventually was combined in a medley with composer John Williams’ piece “Olympic symbols” that’s still used today.

A quiet retirement

Arnaud's first wife died in 1976. He met Faye Brooks of Hamptonville on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend when Brooks, who had also lost a spouse, was visiting California.