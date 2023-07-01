A spat between state officials and Smith Reynolds Airport escalated this week, with the county-owned airport’s director disputing assertions by the N.C. Department of Environmental Control that hundreds of acres of trees were improperly removed.

And after more than a year of questions from the Journal, NCDEQ says it is unable to determine whether the agency assumed oversight of the tree-cutting work after the N.C. Forest Service determined the project was not eligible for an agricultural exemption.

That exclusion would have allowed the airport to move forward without a detailed sedimentation and erosion plan, otherwise required under state law for any land clearing of at least 1 acre.

It’s a significant distinction because experts suggest the clearing of 250 acres at the airport beginning in 2015 likely contributed to severe erosion along Brushy Fork Creek that has damaged property in the adjacent Northwood Estates neighborhood.

Smith Reynolds has applied for a state grant to cover the bulk of the cost for work to restore the deteriorating section of creek behind homes along Barkwood Drive.

Also, in response to a directive by NCDEQ, the airport has submitted a plan to shore up an eroding section of the tree-clearing site.

In a letter accompanying the plan’s submittal Monday to Tamera Eplin, regional engineer for NCDEQ’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources, Airport Director Mark Davidson pushed back on the agency’s conclusion that the tree clearing was illegal.

“I want to go on the record to dispute the violations” that were cited in a May 2 NCDEQ inspection report, Davidson wrote. The clearing “was completed as a tree harvesting project for which all applicable rules and regulations were followed.”

Who’s in charge?

A timber harvest designation triggers the agricultural exceptions, with regulatory control by the N.C. Forest Service rather than NCDEQ.

However, exempted projects still must comply with forest service guidelines for protecting water quality. That includes planting appropriate groundcover or employing “adequate sedimentation control within 30 working days after ceasing any phase of an operation or beginning a period of inactivity.”

The extent of any post-clearing work to stabilize the area is unclear because neither the N.C. Forest Service nor NCDEQ can confirm whether it actually happened.

The N.C. Forest Service inspected the site in December 2015 and determined the project was in compliance, said spokesman Philip Jackson.

“However, the (forest service) was made aware that the intent of the harvest was to extend the runway, which does not classify as sustainable forest management, therefore removing it from our jurisdiction,” he added.

At that point, oversight should have shifted to NCDEQ’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources, Jackson said.

The Journal has pressed NCDEQ for more than a year about whether the agency stepped in to determine if required steps were taken to prevent erosion and excessive runoff on the 250 newly exposed acres.

“Inspections are focused on the current condition of the property in question,” NCDEQ spokesman Josh Kastrinsky said in an email this week, adding that officials involved at the time are no longer with the agency.

Whether the site was appropriately stabilized is significant because neighbors — some of whom have lived in their homes for more than half a century — say the Brushy Fork erosion intensified to unprecedented levels after the trees were clear-cut.

While pinpointing and quantifying the causes of erosion is complicated, the scope of the airport’s tree clearing is significant, noted Courtney Di Vittorio, a Wake Forest University engineering professor who specializes in water management.

“When you add impervious surface, it adds to the amount of water running off,” Di Vittorio told the Journal last year. “And 250 acres is a big area.”

Communications breakdown

In its May inspection report, NCDEQ asserted that the tree clearing was carried out “without an approved erosion and sedimentation control plan” and gave the airport until June 30 to lay out how it would shore up a section of the project site that is now eroding.

Davidson, the Smith Reynolds director, bristled at NCDEQ’s conclusion and offered his own critique of the agency’s work.

“It is important to relay that communication and guidance to posed questions to the NCDEQ has not been very effective,” Davidson wrote in his letter accompanying the airport’s plan to stabilize 5.7 acres of the tree harvest site.

He said Smith Reynolds’ queries about a remediation plan in response to NCDEQ’s initial notice of violation in June 2022 went unanswered.

“Then several months later, when the media makes an inquiry, the NCDEQ claims that we have not done a good job following up when this was not the case,” he added, referring to reporting by the Journal.

It also was questioning from the Journal about the Brushy Fork issues that prompted NCDEQ to visit the airport last June, when inspectors noticed the erosion on the Smith Reynolds property.

In a June 7, 2022, letter to the airport, NCDEQ mistakenly linked the tree-clearing to a proposed airport expansion that was scrapped in 2018 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rejected a permit application for the project over concerns from the state agency.

Correspondence from NCDEQ in 2018 relating to that project also mischaracterized the tree removal.

In separate letters to the Corps of Engineers and the airport commission, NCDEQ noted that based on aerial imagery, it appeared that work on the project already had begun and that a planned “haul road” was already nearly complete before related environmental permits had been approved.

“That was not the case,” Davidson said of NCDEQ’s assertions in the letters. “The airport followed up with NCDEQ and confirmed that the proposed construction project had not been started. (And) the haul road that was referenced was left over from the timber harvesting project back in (2015).”

NCDEQ’s May 2 communication with the airport this year appears to be the agency’s first reference to a “tree removal project,” noting that it began in 2015 and was completed in 2017.

Whether an absence of state environmental oversight allowed for increased runoff that intensified Brushy Fork’s extreme erosion is unclear.

It likely will remain that way.

“Due to a lack of staff continuity, we are unable to provide any further clarification or interpretation beyond what is in the official correspondence already provided,” said Kastrinsky, the NCDEQ spokesman.

Meanwhile, Smith Reynolds’ is preparing for a project to add plantings, remove ruts and install protective matting in the eroding section on the airport grounds, according to a 43-page plan submitted to the state along with a related $600 fee.

“Please be advised that Forsyth County is committed to being a good land steward,” Davidson wrote in his letter to NCDEQ.