Whole Man Ministries and Bondage Breakers Ministry to provide free Thanksgiving boxes

Whole Man Ministries and Bondage Breakers Ministry, both in Winston-Salem, will provide free Thanksgiving boxes offering turkeys and fixings for 200 families from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Nov. 25.
Other items that will be handed out include school supplies and toys, as well as dog and cat food.
The drive-thru giveaway event will be at Whole Man Ministries 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.
336-727-7366
