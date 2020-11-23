 Skip to main content
Whole Man Ministries and Bondage Breakers Ministry to provide free Thanksgiving boxes
Whole Man Ministries and Bondage Breakers Ministry, both in Winston-Salem, will provide free Thanksgiving boxes offering turkeys and fixings for 200 families from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Nov. 25.

Other items that will be handed out include school supplies and toys, as well as dog and cat food.

The drive-thru giveaway event will be at Whole Man Ministries 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

